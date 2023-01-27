Read full article on original website
Audi Is Still Working On The Lifted Hatch Of Our Dreams
According to our latest spy shots, Audi is still working on a more rugged, lifted version of its subcompact A3 model. As of now, the 2023 Audi A3 Sedan is the only A3 variant sold in the United States, not counting the high-performance S3 and RS3. Europe still gets a hatchback version called the Sportback, but it's not offered stateside. Perhaps the US market will get this new lifted version since Audi already sells the A4 allroad and A6 allroad here.
Official: Suzuki Confirms Electric Jimny Off-Roader In The Works
Suzuki has teased an electric Jimny off-roader as part of the brand's European electrification program leading up to 2030. Also included were plans for four other BEVs and several new hybrids. Although the Jimny remains forbidden fruit in the USA, a version of the second-generation model was once sold here...
Audi activesphere Concept Revealed As A Luxury Coupe That Becomes A Pickup
Audi has revealed the activesphere concept, the last in its series of "Sphere" concept vehicles. The skysphere was a roadster, the grandsphere was a sedan, and the urbansphere was a sort of minivan. With that in mind, it makes sense for the final concept to be a tall luxury vehicle, but this is unlike any crossover we've seen before, with the ability to transform from a four-door coupe to a pickup at the touch of a button. In addition, the concept is ready for an autonomous future and features innovative mixed-reality technology.
Electric Audi RS6 e-tron Launching Next Year
Audi will launch a high-performance version of its upcoming A6 e-tron, set to be appropriately called the RS6 e-tron in 2024. The confirmation comes from Top Gear who spoke with Audi design boss Marc Lichte. Lichte said the RS6 e-tron will retain the same body style as the A6 e-tron but will boast a wider track, bigger wheels, and, obviously, more power.
Renault's New CEO To Reinvent Brand With A Series Of High-End Electric Vehicles
Renault has appointed a new CEO in a move that coincides with a new corporate strategy. Fabrice Cambolive will steer the French brand to success as it embarks on a new journey into the premium segment. While the automaker has dipped its toes in the luxury segment before, it's widely...
Toyota Considering Prius GRMN Performance Variant
A report from Japan claims that Toyota plans to launch a performance version of the all-new Prius under the GRMN brand. According to Japan's Best Car, which accurately predicted the existence of the GR Corolla a few years ago, the Japanese automaker is referring to the performance-focused Prius as a GRMN model. GRMN models are slotted above GR models, like the 86 and Supra, in the performance realm. A GRMN Supra is also rumored to be in the works.
China's BYD Wants To Buy Ford's Plant In Germany
Chinese manufacturer BYD is on a shortlist of buyers for Ford's assembly plant in Saarlouis, Germany. The plant currently builds the Focus, but production will end in 2025. Ford will not need the factory beyond 2025 as it's shifting over to a truck, SUV, and EV business model. The Wall...
Tesla Confirms That It's Working On Next-Generation Platform
Tesla's Q4 and full-year 2022 financial report stated that its next-generation vehicle platform is under development and that additional details would be shared at the annual Investor Day in March 2023. Other than the fact that it exists, not much else is known about the new platform. The general consensus...
Ferrari Develops Fold-Out Rear Seats That Turn 4-Seat Convertibles Into 2-Seat Sports Cars
Ferrari has developed a new rear-seat design for its four-seat convertible GTs like the Portofino M that can turn the car from a four-seater into a two-seater while reducing the effects of wind buffeting in the cabin with the roof down. In two patents CarBuzz has discovered with the United...
BMW Is Limiting M3 CS Production To How Much?
The new BMW M3 flagship, the 2024 BMW M3 CS, has been revealed as a four-door, all-wheel-drive equivalent to the M4 CSL, but the bad news is that production will be limited to just a single year, making it a relatively rare prospect. While an exact number has not been...
Ford Drops Mustang Mach-E Pricing In Response To Tesla
Ford is dropping prices across the board for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E and significantly increasing production of the all-electric crossover only a couple of weeks after Tesla announced its own price cuts. The EV pricing wars have officially begun. Those prices are dropping based on configuration and trim level, specifically...
Audi activesphere Concept Draws Inspiration From RS Q e-tron Dakar Rally Racer
The Audi activesphere concept draws inspiration directly from the German automaker's RS Q e-tron Dakar Rally racer, which, unfortunately, lost the grueling endurance race this year. Speaking to media ahead of the concept's premiere, members of the activesphere development team told us that the concept features "suspension and technical features" from the RS Q e-tron but did not elaborate further.
Audi S3 Spied With New Front And Rear
Ingolstadt's engineers have been testing numerous facelifted and refreshed models in the winter lately, including the Q8 SUV, and the Audi S3 is the latest spotted by our spy photographers. The example you see here is the hatchback, but the refinements made to this car's styling will be carried over to our USDM sedan almost exactly.
Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible And Coupe Reveal More Production Elements
Our spy photographers have donned their mittens and braved the icy cold of northern Europe to bring you the latest sightings of the facelifted Porsche 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet, providing a clearer look at the production bumpers and lighting elements; earlier test cars wore unsightly bumpers with temporary lighting elements.
Nissan Expects Ariya Sales To Be Pretty Low This Year
Though it's possibly the company's most exciting new product, reports from dealerships claim that sales for the 2023 Nissan Ariya will be severely limited in 2023. During a National Automobile Dealers Association event, Nissan told its dealer network to expect several new EV and gasoline models. But according to Automotive News, they were also told not to expect a lot of Ariya units due to high battery material costs.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class First Look Review: Subtly Tweaked And Electrified
Mercedes-Benz discontinued the A-Class sedan in the USA recently, leaving the CLA-Class as the German automaker's entry-level sedan offering in the States. The A and CLA were always an odd couple and in a marketplace overrun by crossovers, it made little sense that Mercedes was fielding not one, but two subcompact sedans, especially since the A-Class with its smaller trunk was actually less practical than the swoopy CLA. So now, balance has been restored to the universe and while the new 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan and rivals such as the Audi A3 and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are fighting for a slice of an ever-shrinking pie, the 2024 CLA's mid-life update should keep it in contention. In a move that will delight US AMG fans, the new lineup sees the introduction of the blistering 416-horsepower CLA 45 S, finally giving local buyers the same flagship that's been available in Europe for years. We review the AMG models separately, but customers interested in the standard CLA will appreciate the new mild-hybrid system, an upgraded infotainment interface, and some mild styling alterations.
The Electric Audi A8 Will Look Like A Smaller grandsphere Concept
Audi design boss Marc Lichte has revealed that the grandsphere concept revealed in the third quarter of 2021 is a "very concrete teaser" of what to expect from the upcoming Audi A8 EV, which will likely be called the A8 e-tron. Speaking with Autocar, Lichte said: "It's not far away from what will become production. It's not 1:1, but very close."
Nissan Says US EV Market Is Expanding Faster Than Expected
The all-electric vehicle market is growing faster than expected, according to Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida, who recently approved a $250 million investment for the automaker's Tennessee production plant to increase powertrain production. Per Automotive News, Uchida did not go into specific details regarding that investment, such as when it will...
Mazda Europe CEO Slams Politicians Over 2035 Ban On ICE Vehicles
Mazda Europe's CEO is the latest automotive bigwig to speak out against the 2035 ban on ICE-powered vehicles in several EU countries. Martijn ten Brink told Top Gear that, personally, he struggles with the ban and finds it rather frustrating. His issue with it doesn't stem from a dislike of electric vehicles. Rather, the CEO takes issue with the fact that a choice has been made for emissions-free technology (battery electric) and that this could hinder innovation.
Toyota Was The Best-Selling Automaker In 2022
Toyota has beaten the world's car companies to become the best-selling automaker in 2022. The Japanese brand recorded total sales of 10,483,024 for the entirety of last year, although that number includes Daihatsu and Hino. With the marques mentioned above excluded, Toyota still managed to sell 9,566,961 to customers across the globe. While impressive, that actually represents a decline of 0.5% compared to 2021 sales figures.
