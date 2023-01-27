Read full article on original website
Related
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
The Ending Of Triangle Of Sadness Explained
"Triangle of Sadness," which gets its name from the area between your eyes and nose where worry and frustration tend to show up, is ready to make you laugh. Packed with expertly simmering tension, sudden reversals of social order, and unbearably awkward pauses, the film is an absolute riot. Ruben Östlund's satire takes no prisoners even while it acknowledges the deep pain caused by capitalism as it exposes the bitter irony of the class system.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Disney+ Calls It Quits With The Mysterious Benedict Society
When it comes to Disney+ original shows, 2022 was a pretty good year, and a big highlight was the second season of "The Mysterious Benedict Society." Sadly, it appears that the streamer is not all that interested in keeping the mystery alive. "The Mysterious Benedict Society" — based on Trenton...
Annie Wersching's Resume Was Stacked With The Biggest Procedurals
The television industry was rocked by the news that Annie Wersching passed away from cancer today (per Deadline). The love from her family and friends continues to pour out over social media as we mourn the loss of an actress that made considerable contributions to many huge franchises and appeared on dozens of shows that became cornerstones of mainstream culture.
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Had A Real-Life Job That Made Him Perfect For The Role
When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and friends need to snag the latest comic book or action figure for their ever-growing collections, they know exactly where to go: the Comic Center of Pasadena, owned by Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Stuart makes his grand debut on "The Big Bang Theory" in Season...
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach
Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
Brendan Fraser Hated Working On The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
Hollywood is experiencing what some have referred to as a "Brenaissance" (via Yahoo), as the actor has returned from a long hiatus appearing in a number of worthwhile endeavors such as "Doom Patrol" and "No Sudden Moves." Everyone arguably loves a comeback, and there is no denying that Fraser has successfully returned to the spotlight. To top things off, the actor's career resurgence also has received some much-deserved recognition from both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's feature "The Whale."
Where Does The Camera Crew Sleep On Deadliest Catch's Northwestern?
Filming a reality show can be hard going; not just on the people who star in the production, but on the crew that must capture it all. The skippers and fishermen who appear on the "Deadliest Catch" are well aware that they're not the only people in danger while catching crabs. For instance, in 2012 the official "Deadliest Catch" YouTube page posted a video about Shane Moore, a cameraman who would go to extreme lengths to get just the right shot for the show, sometimes to the bemusement of the skippers he worked with.
CSI's Showrunners Thought Laurence Fishburne Was The 'Perfect Fit' To Play Dr. Ray Langston
"CSI" fans had a hard time parting with the beloved Gil Grissom (William Petersen) after Season 9 of the procedural drama. A number of stars, including Laurence Fishburne and Ted Danson, stepped in during the show's later seasons to try to fill the leading man void left by Petersen. Fishburne perhaps had the tallest order, following immediately after Petersen's departure. Working in his favor, however, was beginning his run on the show while Petersen was still playing Grissom, allowing for a passing-the-torch moment. Fishburne met the challenge, and despite limited returns on viewership upon his arrival, he stuck with the show for two full seasons.
Gold Rush Fans Are Skeptical About The Mammoth Tusk Discovery In Season 13
Discovery's "Gold Rush" series caught woolly mammoth fever this week thanks to a massive new "find" in one of Tony Beets' dig sites. According to local experts, the Alaskan gold miner managed to unearth some woolly mammoth bones and a large tusk from a spot at the show's Paradise Hill site. But many "Gold Rush" fans aren't buying it.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Feel Let Down By Benson And Stabler's Almost Kiss
In early January 2022, it seemed that fans were going to be very upset if the writers of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" didn't follow up on a recent promo they did for the 12th episode of Season 24 — which hinted at a long-awaited hookup between the show's two most recognizable stars, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Welp, Episode 12 aired on Thursday, January 26, and just like many of us had feared: the Bensler buzz was yet another false alarm.
Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons Didn't Understand Todd Until Uncle Jack Entered The Picture
Jesse Plemons didn't join "Breaking Bad" until its 5th and final season, but the quiet yet violence-prone character he played, Todd Alquist, quickly became Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) methamphetamine cooking partner and right-hand man after Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) became disenchanted with his own partnership with Walt and turned against him. Todd appeared in just 13 episodes, but the character had a tremendous influence on the show's final story arc.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts On Watching Her Co-Stars Grow Up
A coming-of-age story that celebrates one of TV's favorite fictional theoretical physicists. That's the basis of "Young Sheldon," the hit spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel series begins with a 9-year-old version of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) entering high school in East Texas. He aces his classes, corrects his teachers, and picks up his first comic book.
Phyllis Smith Admits She Was 'Oddly' Territorial About Her Space On The Office
It's funny how a person's workstation can become, in a way, like a second home to them. After all, for many people, this is the spot where they usually spend about eight hours a day for five days a week — and it's important that it feels as comfortable as possible. Whether it's a workstation in an office or at home, setting up a desk that helps get a person get through the long hours is imperative to stay sane and level. For Phyllis Smith, who plays Phyllis Vance on NBC's "The Office," these important desk details helped her feel comfortable, and she became very protective of that space.
The Last Of Us: Episode 3 Recap - Bill & Frank Swanson(g)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 3 – "Long Long Time" We don't want to call it too soon, but HBO's "The Last of Us" may have just reached its pinnacle. The critically-acclaimed show's third episode is not only the best of the series so far — it's arguably also the best bit of standalone television that we've seen to date in 2023. The most impressive thing is that the strength of this episode doesn't come from our leading pair of Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey). Instead, "Long Long Time" plunges viewers into the world of two crucial characters from the game that the TV show's version of Ellie never even gets to meet. In a whopping 75-minute episode, we are finally introduced to Bill and Frank (Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett), and we spend most of that runtime watching them find second chances in each other in a world gone to hell.
Nick Offerman Was Not The First Choice For Bill In The Last Of Us
"The Last of Us" is certainly providing a new and fresh look at the zombie genre, and with a new crop of fungus absolutely ravaging the world and shattering society, people not only have to deal with mushroom-covered humans-turned-monsters but other survivors as well. This means that even though these new infected are dangerous, regular humans can be even more so. Of course, not everybody turns into a cold-blooded survivalist like Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) from the hit show "The Walking Dead," though some may need a little nudge not to be completely removed from the struggles of others.
What Josh Radnor Liked Most About The Team Dynamic In Hunters Season 2
Revenge carries a steep price, as evidenced by "Hunters." The Amazon drama series looks at a team of '70s Nazi hunters intent on justice. Early episodes introduced these members from the viewpoint of the newest recruit, Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman); this young inductee quickly learns that nothing is what it seems and everyone has something to hide. Its season finale changed the dynamics even further, leaving Jonah unsure of who to trust.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0