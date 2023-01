Photo by Calhoun Journal

January 27, 2023

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – On Thursday, February 2nd from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm the Jacksonville Library wants to help make Valentines for area’s elderly and shut-ins. All ages are welcome to participate. Just come to the library. No pre-registration is needed.

