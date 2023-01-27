ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Related
MSNBC

Jim Jordan presented with factual details he prefers not to know

At the height of the Watergate scandal, as Richard Nixon prepared to resign, the then-president still had a handful of unyielding Republican allies. One of them, Rep. Earl Landgrebe of Indiana, was asked about his perspective the day before Nixon left the White House in disgrace. “Don’t confuse me with...
WRAL News

Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Republican candidate for a western North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused by federal prosecutors of a campaign finance violation, and she's signed a plea agreement, court records say. Lynda Bennett is charged with willingly and knowingly accepting on her campaign's behalf $25,000...
WRAL News

China accuses Washington of abusing export controls

BEIJING — China’s government on Monday criticized U.S. controls on technology exports as a trade violation, after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join Washington in limiting Beijing’s access to materials to make advanced processor chips they say can be used in weapons. The Foreign Ministry didn’t...
WRAL News

How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Jan 26

Here's a look at how North Carolina members of U.S. Congress voted over the previous week. Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the following bills: the Post-Disaster Assistance Online Accountability Act (H.R. 259), to create an online repository for certain reporting requirements for recipients of federal disaster assistance; the Securities and Exchange Commission Real Estate Leasing Authority Revocation Act (H.R. 388), to eliminate the SEC's leasing authority; and the Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act (H.R. 449), to amend the Small Business Act to increase transparency.
WRAL News

Group: N.C. request for redistricting rehearing 'frivolous'

RALEIGH, N.C. — An advocacy group that sued over redistricting lines in North Carolina told state Supreme Court justices Monday that previous rulings that blocked legislative and congressional district maps as illegal partisan gerrymanders should be left intact. Common Cause filed a response to Republican General Assembly leaders' request...
