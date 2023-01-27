Braves ace Mike Soroka drops truth bomb on ‘best friend’ Ian Anderson before Spring Training battle

Read full article on original website
Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder
We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Yankees castoff Clint Frazier settles for minor-league deal after brutal and bizarre 2022
In many ways, Clint Frazier’s 2022 wasn’t all that different from his five injury-filled and controversial seasons with the Yankees. As usual, the redheaded outfielder made headlines for struggling at the plate, getting hurt and spouting off playing for the Chicago Cubs and their Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star
Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Far Less Likely' to Remain in Anaheim After Arte Moreno Decision
New York writer Andy Martino says Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the Angels makes it "far less likely" Shohei Ohtani will be back with the team in 2024.
Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
Rangers’ Corey Seager reveals amusing reaction to not having to face Jacob deGrom anymore
With the dust settling on a chaotic and record-setting MLB offseason, it can now be noted that the Texas Rangers might have snagged the biggest coup of them all when they signed Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal last December. The team also may have bought one of their other top players, Corey […] The post Rangers’ Corey Seager reveals amusing reaction to not having to face Jacob deGrom anymore appeared first on ClutchPoints.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Brian Snitker extension, prospect list wrap-up, and more
The Atlanta Braves officially announced that they have extended manager Brian Snitker through the 2025 season. Snitker has spent 46 years in the Braves organization as a player and manager. He transitioned into his managerial role in 2016, replacing Fredi Gonzalez. Snitker, 67, has a 542-451 record. He recorded his...
Dodgers: Baseball Talking Head Opines LA is 'A Pitcher or Two Short' of Making the NLCS
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo has LA falling short of NLCS in his way-too-early LCS predictions
Rumor: Michael Wacha’s exact contract demands amid Twins, Orioles links, revealed
The start of spring training is just around the corner, and several veteran starters are still without a contract, including Michael Wacha. The right-handed pitcher has garnered interest from multiple teams for a possible free agent deal. However, no team in the majors is willing to “meet his request” for a two-year, $30 million deal, […] The post Rumor: Michael Wacha’s exact contract demands amid Twins, Orioles links, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint
Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023
Yankees name Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach
The New York Yankees named former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson an assistant hitting coach on Monday. Wilkerson, 45, was a
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins for left-handed reliever
The Boston Red Sox will get something in return for Matt Barnes after designating the veteran reliever for assignment last week. Barnes was traded to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Miami Herald's Craig Mish adds that the Red Sox also are sending roughly $1 million in cash considerations in the deal.
New hitting coach has Aaron Judge plan that will please Yankees fans
New York Yankees’ new assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson isn’t expecting to change much about Aaron Judge’s approach in 2023. “I don’t think I’m going to be messing with Aaron Judge too much,” Wilkerson said, via Bryan Hoch. Judge, who is fresh off of an MVP 2022 season that saw him crush 62 home runs, […] The post New hitting coach has Aaron Judge plan that will please Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves fans will be feeling ill after seeing MLB’s Top 100 Prospect list
The Atlanta Braves have unquestionably been one of the best organizations in baseball over the last five years. They enjoyed a thrilling run to the 2021 World Series Championship. Their renowned general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, has star players Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley, among a few others, locked up with team-friendly deals. They are […] The post Braves fans will be feeling ill after seeing MLB’s Top 100 Prospect list appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees finally fill out coaching staff with Brad Wilkerson hire
With spring training two weeks away, the Yankees have finally completed their coaching staff. They did so by naming Brad Wilkerson their assistant hitting coach on Monday, filling the spot that opened up when Hensley Meulens left to become the Rockies’ hitting coach. Wilkerson, 45, brings eight seasons of MLB experience to the staff. He will team up with hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes. A former outfielder who played for the Expos/Nationals, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays, Wilkerson spent the past three years as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Jacksonville University. The rest of the Yankees’ coaching staff from 2022 is set to return this season. Pitchers and catchers report to Tampa by Feb. 16.
Marlins set to acquire Red Sox’ DFA’d pitcher Matt Barnes
The Miami Marlins are finalizing a deal that will send Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes and cash considerations to Florida, sources told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Monday. Left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier is heading back to Massachusetts in the deal, per MLB Network’s Craig Mish. Barnes was designated for assignment by the Sox […] The post Marlins set to acquire Red Sox’ DFA’d pitcher Matt Barnes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies Stocked with Pitchers for Spring Training
The Philadelphia Phillies have a solid pitching staff heading into spring training.
Jacob deGrom hilariously surprised by Rangers pitcher while signing autographs
Jacob deGrom, who signed with the Texas Rangers during the offseason, is already a fan favorite. The ace signed memorabilia for fans on Saturday, and there were no shortage of people interested in meeting deGrom. And that included Rangers’ pitcher Dane Dunning, per the Texas Rangers Twitter account. Everyone wants to meet deGrom 😂 @Ddunning33 […] The post Jacob deGrom hilariously surprised by Rangers pitcher while signing autographs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
