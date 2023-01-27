DeCamara & Ritchie go back and forth with Bay Area radio hosts

Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie and spoke with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky from the Bay Area station 95.7 The Game , debating Sunday's Eagles-Niners NFC Championship matchup.

"Niners 23-20, Jake Elliott misses a field goal to lose the game, you guys home sad," One 95.7 The Game host said.

"Niner fans are going to take over and you guys will be shocked with how many red and gold fans are in that stadium, mark my words," the other predicted.

To no surprise, DeCamara and Ritchie are both picking the Eagles to win the game.

