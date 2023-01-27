ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home, PA

DeCamara & Ritchie go back and forth with Bay Area radio hosts

By 94 Wip Staff
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9KTw_0kTcuuzG00

Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie and spoke with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky from the Bay Area station 95.7 The Game , debating Sunday's Eagles-Niners NFC Championship matchup.

"Niners 23-20, Jake Elliott misses a field goal to lose the game, you guys home sad," One 95.7 The Game host said.

"Niner fans are going to take over and you guys will be shocked with how many red and gold fans are in that stadium, mark my words," the other predicted.

To no surprise, DeCamara and Ritchie are both picking the Eagles to win the game.

Listen live to 94WIP via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game

Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Super Bowl Champ Interviewing For Coaching Job

The New England Patriots keep on interviewing familiar faces for their vacant coaching jobs this offseason. Ryan Wendell, who played nine seasons for the Patriots and helped New England win a Super Bowl title in 2014, reportedly will be the latest to get a face-to-face meeting with his former team.
KION News Channel 5/46

Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title

By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts can conduct a singalong about as well as he can orchestrate the kind of punishing scoring drives that sent the Eagles into the Super Bowl. At the end of one more triumph, Hurts stood on the stage on the field — as his Eagles The post Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title appeared first on KION546.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

49ers fans target Philadelphia’s Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game

San Francisco 49ers fans are playing a dangerous game ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Images went viral on Friday of Philadelphia’s famous Rocky Balboa statue dressed up in 49ers gear. San Francisco fans apparently got to the statue, located by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, at some point during the week. 49ers fans out... The post 49ers fans target Philadelphia’s Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Top seeds meet in Super Bowl for first time since 2017

The Eagles parlayed the No. 1 seed in the NFC into a Super Bowl berth. In the AFC, the Chiefs did the same. It’s the first time in five years that both top seeds qualified for the Super Bowl. The last time it happened came in 2017, when the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy