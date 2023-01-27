ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Significant traffic changes coming as part of Buck O’Neil Bridge project

By Heidi Schmidt, Nick Vasos
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxxB2_0kTcupZd00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Significant changes are coming to the Buck O’Neil Bridge project next month.

On Monday, Feb. 6, crews plan to close the southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway between the Downtown Airport and 5th Street. That includes the Buck O’Neil Bridge .

Crews will begin closing various lanes closures in the area beginning overnight on Saturday, Feb. 4, in preparation.

While MoDOT says the bridge closure will be in place for more than 600 days, the southbound lanes of the current Buck O’Neil Bridge will never reopen.

Video shows semitrailer dragging car – with driver in it – down highway

The closure will be in place until the new bridge opens at the end of 2024.

By closing the southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway, crews will begin tying the new southbound bridge into the new flyover ramps to Interstate 35.

Detours

The closure is expected to cause significant delays. Traffic from southbound 169 Highway will be detoured to I-29/I-35 and the Bond Bridge.

Kansas City-area restaurants offering Chiefs-themed menu items

Other drivers may chose to use the Heart of America Bridge, Fairfax Trafficway, or Interstate 635 to avoid the construction.

Airport Access

Drivers trying to get to and from the Downtown Airport will also need to rely on detours.

Access will be available by southbound U.S. 169 at MO Route 9. Southbound U.S. 169 south of MO Route 9 will be open for airport access only.

View the Kansas City traffic and live coverage on FOX4

There will be no access across southbound U.S. 169 via the Buck O’Neil Bridge.

MoDOT says additional ramp closures will happen in March.

Again, the new Buck O’Neil Bridge is expected to open at the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gladstonedispatch.com

Crews to close portion of southbound U.S. 169 starting Feb. 6

CLAY COUNTY — Crews working on the Buck O’Neil Bridge project will be making significant traffic changes beginning in February. This includes the total closure of southbound U.S. 169 from the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport to Fifth Street in downtown Kansas City beginning Monday, Feb. 6. The closure is expected to go through fall 2024.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Brookside Shops | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Brookside Shops is striking due to its structure, being a very quiet space, perfect for walking and spending a good weekend. In this mall you can find many stores to go shopping, good restaurants to enjoy gastronomy, and warm spaces. Featured Shopping Stores: World's Window, COCO brookside, Lauren Alexandra, Lady...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty police share top 5 accident spots

LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
LIBERTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy