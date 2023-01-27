Whitmire swears in council members
On January 9, three elected Whitmire council members took the oath of office before the Whitmire Town Council meeting. The three members were Michael Thomas, Maria Dickerson and Anthony Hill.
On January 9, three elected Whitmire council members took the oath of office before the Whitmire Town Council meeting. The three members were Michael Thomas, Maria Dickerson and Anthony Hill.
Newberry Observerhttps://www.newberryobserver.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0