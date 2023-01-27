ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmire, SC

Whitmire swears in council members

Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tK8OA_0kTcumAg00
On January 9, three elected Whitmire council members took the oath of office before the Whitmire Town Council meeting. The three members were Michael Thomas, Maria Dickerson and Anthony Hill.

On January 9, three elected Whitmire council members took the oath of office before the Whitmire Town Council meeting. The three members were Michael Thomas, Maria Dickerson and Anthony Hill.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newberry Observer

Pomaria swears in mayor, council members

POMARIA —Pomaria Town Council held their first meeting of the year on Monday, January 9. Prior to the meeting, the re-elected major, a re-elected council member and a newly elected council member were sworn in. Town Clerk Kristy Graham administered the oath to Darryl Hentz, the re-elected mayor, Jimmy...
POMARIA, SC
WBTW News13

Trump holds first public 2024 campaign event in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024. Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city. “This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Police Department welcomes new employees

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department recently welcomed two new employees to the department – Joseph Brogdon III and Christian Smith. Brogdon joins as the department’s new watch commander/patrol captain, bringing 30 years of experience back to the Newberry community. Brogdon served 21 years with the Newberry Police Department to begin his law enforcement career. His professional career took him to Lexington Medical Center’s Police Department in 2014 where he served as a watch commander/captain and major. He retired from Lexington Medical Center in 2019 and has served the Greenville Police System as a class one officer, during that time.
NEWBERRY, SC
WLOS.com

Donald Trump makes first 2024 campaign appearance in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Former President Donald Trump made a presidential campaign appearance in South Carolina on Saturday, marking his first campaign event since announcing the 2024 run back in November 2022. The campaign event was held on the State House grounds with Trump starting nearly two hours later...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for January 31

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Bobby Johnson – Clinton (no photo available) -Contempt of Family Court...
LAURENS, SC
Newberry Observer

City Council Discusses Boundary Street Bridge

NEWBERRY – Assistant City Manager Jeff Wicker provided Newberry City Council with a brief update from SCDOT on the Boundary Street Bridge project recently by saying the initial project completion date of November 2023 had now been pushed back to July of 2024. Wicker mentioned delays to the project...
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat made toward Spring Valley High School on Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a report of a threat at the school. After notification of the threat, the school was evacuated. Students at the school were...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Korean-American Day celebrated in Newberry

NEWBERRY COUNTY — In celebration of the four Korean based companies in Newberry County, multiple community partners celebrated Korean-American Day at the Center for Teacher Education at Newberry College. The celebration recognized Kiswire, Daeyoung Electronics, KRA and Samsung for their contributions, both economic and cultural, to Newberry County. The...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

South Greenville fatality – August Road

Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy