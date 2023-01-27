Watch A Baby-Faced Tyler Childers Perform “Shake The Frost” Way Back In 2011

12 years ago, and belting out songs like he knew he was gonna be a superstar.

Tyler Childers never disappoints.

Throwback to 2011 when a clean-cut and baby-faced Tyler Childers let “Shake The Frost” rip at the Huntington Music & Arts Festival.

Tyler takes the stage in a suit and bowtie, which is very different than his stage outfit these days of jeans and a flannel or pullover shirt. Clearly, the young Childers was trying to make an impression…. but his vocal range and lyrics do that for him no matter what his stage attire is.

It’s no secret that “Shake the Frost” was a massive hit for Childers and led to one of his more infamous performances from The Red Barn Radio in 2018.

I love hearing this song thrown around so many years prior to that performance and listening to the slight variations year by year. The addition of a slight steel guitar adds slight notes for the ear to pick up.

However, I will never get tired of the acoustic and Childers belting this tune solo.

Tyler Childers Announces 2023 ‘Send In The Hounds Tour’

Back in September, Tyler Childers rocked our worlds after dropping his full blown gospel album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?

It had been over three long years since Childers had released a full lyrical album, so needless to say, it was a breath of fresh air to know that one of the greatest independent country artists this world has ever seen had been spending his time in the dark making music.

However, back when he played his Healing Appalachia virtual benefit concert, he mentioned that he had enjoyed his time off the road from touring, aside from playing a few shows here and there, and many of us were wondering if he’d ever get back on the road again.

But that all changed today, as Childers announced his 2023 Send in the Hounds Tour.

The tour kicks off April 14th at New Orleans’ The Fillmore, and features a number of highlighted stops, including New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Santa Barbara’s Santa Barbara Bowl, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, Chicago’s The Salt Shed, Minneapolis’ The Armory, Boston’s Leader Park Pavilion, Philadelphia’s The Met, Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Not to mention, Childers is bringing a stellar group of artists along with him, including Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Elle King, Marcus King, John R. Miller, Miles Miller, and Margo Price.

Check out the list of stops below to see if he’s coming to a city near you:

December 10—Asheville, NC—Harrah’s Cherokee Center (SOLD OUT)

February 9—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall

February 10—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall

April 14—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore*

April 16—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn (SOLD OUT)

April 20—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory†

April 22—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡

April 24—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre#

April 26—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl#

April 27—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley#

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

June 6—Detroit, MI—Masonic Temple Theatre+

June 8—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed^

June 9—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis^

June 11—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion+

June 14—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory~

June 15—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre~

August 2—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×

August 3—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×

August 5—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion

August 6—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point**

August 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

August 11—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion††

August 13—Raleigh, NC—The Red Hat Amphitheater‡‡

August 15—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

August 16—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

August 18—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park‡‡

August 19—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium‡‡

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡‡

September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre++

On sale next Friday, November 18 at 9:00am local time

*with special guest Wayne Graham

†with special guests John R. Miller and Wayne Graham

‡with special guests Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham

#with special guest Charley Crockett

+with special guest Miles Miller

^with special guests Marcus King and Miles Miller

~with special guest Marcus King

×with special guest Elle King

**with special guest Margo Price

††with special guests Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton

##with special guest S.G. Goodman

‡‡with special guests S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

++with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham

“Angel Band”