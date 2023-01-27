ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings: SVU Draws Its Second-Largest Audiences Since May 2018

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 5 days ago
In the latest TV ratings, with CBS in rerun mode, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU led Thursday both in total viewers and in the demo — and, in fact, drew one of its biggest audiences of the past four-plus years.

NBC | Law & Order rose to at least a season high in audience (with 5.2 million total viewers) and was steady in the demo with a 0.5 rating. SVU then posted 5.7 million viewers — its second-best prelim audience since May 2018 (the Season 19 finale), bested only by Stabler’s April 1, 2021 return — and a 0.6 rating. Organized Crime closed out NBC’s night with 4.1 mil and a 0.5. UPDATE: SVU in finals delivered 5.8 million viewers, its second-best audience since May 2018.

ABC | Celeb Jeop! (4.3 mil/0.5) was steady, while The Parent Test (1.9 mil/0.3) dipped and Jimmy Kimmel’s 20th anniversary special did 2 mil and a 0.2.

THE CW | Walker (750K/0.1) dropped a few eyeballs, while Independence (470K/0.1) gained some.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.2 mil/0.4), Welcome to Flatch (940K/0.2) and Call Me Kat (1.2 mil/0.2) were all steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.

Comments / 2

