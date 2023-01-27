ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BfWZ_0kTcuQha00

That was unexpected.

But, what a cool encounter.

Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.

Octopus are known to be opportunistic predators, they will eat whatever prey they can find. They use their eight arms and two rows of suction cups to capture and manipulate their prey, which can include crustaceans like crabs. They are also known for their ability to change color and texture, allowing them to blend in with their surroundings and surprise their prey.

Crabs, on the other hand, are known for their hard shells and powerful claws, which they use for defense and to capture prey. They are also known for their agility and speed, compared to most crustaceans, which they use to escape from predators.

The octopus knows that though.

This guy developed a hunting strategy to show the intelligence of these octopuses.

A crab is seen sitting on a rock minding his own business. You notice something creeping closer to it.

In a flash an octopus jumps put of the water and sticks itself to the crab. The crab tries to get away, but the octopus was to close from the surprise attack. Using all eight of its legs the octopus pulls the crab in and gets control of it before dragging it back into the water do it can eat.

That’s just amazing and shows how abled these octopuses can be.

Comments / 7

Related
Whiskey Riff

River Otter Viciously Mauls Snapping Turtle

Add this to the list of things I didn’t know were possible. Everyone knows otters are some of the most adorable creatures on the planet. They splash around, swim super fast, play with beach balls at zoos, and are just plain old cute. But did you know those same...
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Wounded Bear & Kicks It…. BIG Mistake

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Whiskey Riff

Snowy Owl Attacks A Wolf Pack That Gets Too Close For Comfort

Yessir, that seems like a mismatch. When it comes to protecting their young these wild animals sure step it up. Size and strength aren’t in the picture… just how much the mother is willing to fight. Snowy owls are one of the most distinctive and recognizable species of...
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Houston Chronicle

Bears were mysteriously missing toes. These scientists cracked the case.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Clayton Lamb didn't think much of the missing toe at first. The Canadian biologist was moving a snoozing bear with conservation officers in Fernie, a ski resort town tucked in the mountains of British Columbia. A tourist from Australia stood on a deck nearby, snapping photos of the hulking grizzly.
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

263K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy