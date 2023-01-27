Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab

That was unexpected.

But, what a cool encounter.

Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.

Octopus are known to be opportunistic predators, they will eat whatever prey they can find. They use their eight arms and two rows of suction cups to capture and manipulate their prey, which can include crustaceans like crabs. They are also known for their ability to change color and texture, allowing them to blend in with their surroundings and surprise their prey.

Crabs, on the other hand, are known for their hard shells and powerful claws, which they use for defense and to capture prey. They are also known for their agility and speed, compared to most crustaceans, which they use to escape from predators.

The octopus knows that though.

This guy developed a hunting strategy to show the intelligence of these octopuses.

A crab is seen sitting on a rock minding his own business. You notice something creeping closer to it.

In a flash an octopus jumps put of the water and sticks itself to the crab. The crab tries to get away, but the octopus was to close from the surprise attack. Using all eight of its legs the octopus pulls the crab in and gets control of it before dragging it back into the water do it can eat.

That’s just amazing and shows how abled these octopuses can be.