Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skier dies after terrain park crash at Snowmass
A 27-year-old man died after a ski crash in the Makaha Terrain Park at Snowmass Ski Area on Thursday, according to Aspen Skiing Co. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, in a statement issued Thursday night, identified the deceased as Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne, Colorado. He had been program director at Summit County Public Health Department since June 22, according to his professional profile on LinkedIn. He was from Pennsylvania and a 2018 graduate of Drake University, where he played football, according to LinkedIn.
Summit Daily News
Late hours, dark mornings and beautiful sunrises: An inside look at the life of a Breckenridge snowcat operator
Long after most skiers and riders have laid their heads on their pillows for a good night’s rest ahead of their next ski day, a long train of snowcats have started making their way up the mountain to refresh the skied-over terrain. For Dylan Tierney —team lead of grooming...
Summit Daily News
Head’s up Summit County skiers and snowboarders: Your responsibility code for on the mountain just got two new rules
The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision. “Reckless skiing is really a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never be the same,”...
This town could be Colorado's snowiest town 4 years in a row
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has taken the title for snowiest town in Colorado three consecutive years, and it's in good position to take that spot again this year. Although, as of Jan. 25, the town finds itself in second place. As of Wednesday morning, 116.4 inches of...
Summit Daily News
Scotty James wins men’s superpipe competition at Aspen X Games; Summit’s Rochelle Weinberg places 3rd on last day of Copper’s Rev Tour
The end of the work week brought a plethora of snowboard action across the state of Colorado with the conclusion of the U.S. Revolution Tour’s stop at Copper Mountain Resort and the men’s halfpipe final at the X Games in Aspen. At the X Games, a field of...
Summit Daily News
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Summit Daily News
Hearse carrying a body comes to a rest ‘teetering’ over a 100-foot embankment after sliding off I-70 near Silverthorne
A hearse that slid off Interstate 70 in snowy conditions stopped just shy of tipping over a ledge, with its front wheels hanging in the air at around 3 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, according to Summit Fire & EMS. “Okay, file this one under: ‘You’ll never believe it,’” the...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Mountain Lions Snatch Dogs From Porches, Sparking Fear Among Colorado Residents
Residents of the cozy mountain town of Grand Lake, Colorado, have spent the last two months fearing for the lives of their pets amid a rise in mountain lion sightings and attacks on local dogs. Since December 1, Routt County residents have spotted at least eight mountain lions in the...
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Summit Daily News
Summit girls basketball team falls to Delta 40-39 in interleague thriller
After Friday night’s game against Rifle High School was called off due to travel issues, the Summit girls basketball team finally got its chance to face Delta High School on Saturday, Jan. 28. Tip off was a little over 30 minutes past the scheduled game time due to snowy...
Avon moves forward with new emergency response route into Wildridge
The town of Avon is moving forward on the June Creek Trail Project, which will expand the existing June Creek Trail to make it accessible to first responders in the event of significant emergencies such as wildfires. The Wildridge neighborhood currently uses a single access road in and out —...
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: ‘Why is my utility bill so high?’ Plus ways to save.
Dear Eartha, my monthly utility bills have gone through the roof the past few months. I’m not doing anything dramatically different, so why are my bills so much higher? Is there anything I can do to bring that cost down?. I’ve been hearing this question A LOT lately. Chilly...
Former Boulder pizza shop employee pleads guilty to felony
BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls while working at a Boulder pizza shop has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges. Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj was arrested in May 2022 for alleged acts that happened in 2019 when he was 19 and the victims were 14, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council awards more than $110,000 to local nonprofits in 2023
The Frisco Town Council awarded a total of $117,050 in cash grants and about $30,000 in in-kind donations to dozens of local nonprofits this year. At their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, the council honored the nonprofits with a video presentation. The council dedicated $10,000 toward scholarships for high school seniors, according to the video, and funds toward nonprofits including Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, Smart Bellies, Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault, and many more.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Pamela Heytow Krugman
Pamela lived an extraordinary life, one dedicated to community service, family, and animal welfare. Born in Chicago, she moved to Breckenridge in 1986. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree at Northwestern, and master’s at Denver University she began teaching at Summit High School. Her free time was spent Volunteering with Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center as a guide for blind skiers and a mono-ski instructor, where she would meet her husband, Micheal Krugman.
