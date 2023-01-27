ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Skier dies after terrain park crash at Snowmass

A 27-year-old man died after a ski crash in the Makaha Terrain Park at Snowmass Ski Area on Thursday, according to Aspen Skiing Co. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, in a statement issued Thursday night, identified the deceased as Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne, Colorado. He had been program director at Summit County Public Health Department since June 22, according to his professional profile on LinkedIn. He was from Pennsylvania and a 2018 graduate of Drake University, where he played football, according to LinkedIn.
SNOWMASS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience

Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never be the same,”...
VAIL, CO
9NEWS

Former Boulder pizza shop employee pleads guilty to felony

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls while working at a Boulder pizza shop has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges. Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj was arrested in May 2022 for alleged acts that happened in 2019 when he was 19 and the victims were 14, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco Town Council awards more than $110,000 to local nonprofits in 2023

The Frisco Town Council awarded a total of $117,050 in cash grants and about $30,000 in in-kind donations to dozens of local nonprofits this year. At their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, the council honored the nonprofits with a video presentation. The council dedicated $10,000 toward scholarships for high school seniors, according to the video, and funds toward nonprofits including Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, Smart Bellies, Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault, and many more.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Pamela Heytow Krugman

Pamela lived an extraordinary life, one dedicated to community service, family, and animal welfare. Born in Chicago, she moved to Breckenridge in 1986. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree at Northwestern, and master’s at Denver University she began teaching at Summit High School. Her free time was spent Volunteering with Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center as a guide for blind skiers and a mono-ski instructor, where she would meet her husband, Micheal Krugman.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

