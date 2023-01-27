ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in ‘The Perfect Nanny’ Limited Series at HBO

By Selome Hailu
HBO is developing the Leïla Slimani novel “ The Perfect Nanny ” into a limited series. Maya Erskine creates and writes the series, and will star opposite Nicole Kidman . Both also serve as executive producers for the project, which comes from Legendary Entertainment along with HBO.

Published in 2016, “The Perfect Nanny” was inspired by the real-life murder of Lucia and Leo Krim by their nanny in 2012. In the series, a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister.

Erskine is best known for co-creating and starring in the Hulu comedy series “Pen-15” with Anna Konkle. She is currently in production on “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” at Amazon Prime Video, which she stars in opposite Donald Glover. Erskine’s other prominent credits include playing Maggie in “Man Seeking Woman” on FXX, Mikki in “Betas” on Amazon Prime Video, Diane in “Insecure” on HBO and Sully in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+, as well as Alice in the 2019 movie “Plus One.” She is repped by Gersh, Mosaic, and Melissa Fox.

Kidman is best known for film roles including “Dead Calm,” “Days of Thunder,” “Batman Forever,” “Eyes Wide Shut” and “The Hours,” which won her an Academy Award. Her most prominent TV role was starring as Celeste in HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” with other small-screen credits including “Bangkok Hilton,” “The Undoing” and “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Kidman is repped by CAA, Media Talent Group, Jackoway Tyerman, and The Lede Company.

Leïla Slimani, who along with “The Perfect Nanny” has written the books “Adèle,” “In the Country of Others,” “Sex and Lies” and “Watch Us Dance,” is represented by Frédérique Massart (Gallimard)

Kidman and Per Saari executive produce on behalf of Blossom Films alongside Erskine, Why Not Productions’ Pascal Caucheteux and Pan-Européenne’s Philippe Godeau. HBO and Legendary Entertainment co-produce the series.

