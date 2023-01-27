ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

jbIsChinasButtFucBOY
5d ago

I'm not surprised. There is no telling how many are out there and where they all are at. Some in China hands for sure and probably Ukraine.

Keith Moore
5d ago

I wonder how much of that classified information did Hunter see how much of it benefited he and the big guy in their dealings with Ukraine and China allegedly

G Joye
5d ago

Let's face it, he has been proven to have classified documents in his possession; however, he just doesn't remember where he stored them! A little bit here & a little bit there could pretty soon add up to a sizable amount & since he obviously don't remember where he put them, who's to say they were in a secure location or not, or who had access to them! This is kinda like hunting for Easter eggs! It really is becoming ridiculous!

News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
RadarOnline

Ex-Intelligence Chief ADMITS 'Significant Portion' Of Hunter Biden's Laptop 'Had To Be Real' Two Years After He Dismissed Scandal As Russian Disinformation

The former intelligence chief who previously claimed Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign now admits a “significant portion” of the content found on the computer “had to be real,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Douglas Wise, who served as the former deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was among 51 other intelligence agents who signed a letter in October 2020 indicating the content found on President Joe Biden’s son’s laptop was inauthentic.But now, despite admitting the laptop and its contents were real and authentic, Wise says he does not regret signing the letter.“All of us figured that...
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
New York Post

Hunter Biden converted Delaware house with classified documents into home office

Hunter Biden apparently turned his father’s Wilmington, Del. mansion into a high-powered and possibly compromised home office, wheeling and dealing with some of the same nations whose names have turned up in classified documents recently discovered at the home, according to experts and leaked cellphone texts. Hunter Biden listed the idyllic Wilmington home as his address following his 2017 divorce from ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — even claiming he owned the three-bed, four-and-a-half-bath lakefront property on a July 2018 background check form as part of a rental application. The home is also listed as his billing address for a personal credit card...
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...

