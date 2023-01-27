Shore Medical Center and Penn Cardiology to Host Free “Let’s Have a Heart-to-Heart” Breakfast and Cardiovascular Health Expo Feb. 23

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic Cape Celebrates Black History Month with Full Schedule of Events at All Three Campuses
Atlantic Cape Community College is celebrating Black History Month this February with a full slate of events from flag raisings and panel discussions to movie screenings and virtual gatherings at the college’s Mays Landing, Atlantic City and Cape May campuses. The ceremonies will commence on Wednesday, February 1 with...
shorelocalnews.com
Noyes Museum’s Largest Exhibit Ever Focuses on Climate Change
105 works by 103 artists part of N.J. Arts Annual Exhibition. Atlantic City, N.J. — The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University is so big two locations are needed to display the works. The exhibit titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature:...
phl17.com
Ocean City School Board Controversy
A battle over how health is being taught to young students is dividing the Ocean City School District. Some say it crosses the line when teaching about gender. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan is following the latest developments.
shorelocalnews.com
“Strength in Numbers” Atlantic County Business Associations Collaborate to Form the Affiliated Business Associations (ABA) of Atlantic County
Atlantic City, NJ – January 30, 2023 – The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, Margate Business Association, and Somers Point Business Association are proud to announce the formation of the Affiliated Business Associations (ABA) of Atlantic County. The purpose of the ABA is...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
camdencounty.com
Rabid Cat Confirmed in Haddon Township
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that a rabid cat caught by a Haddon Township resident has tested positive for rabies. The resident called animal control who picked up the cat and brought...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City High School Students Reap Big Returns in Investment Club
Kenneth Silver is confident that if he ever needs some financial advisors, he doesn’t have to look far. In fact, the interim assistant principal at Ocean City High School may have found them already. Silver was referring to seniors Luke Monichetti, 17, of Sea Isle City, and Aidan Fasy,...
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
23 People Displaced By Fire In Ocean City
Twenty-three people were left homeless by a fire in Ocean City on Friday, Jan. 27, authorities said. A GoFundMe page has been created to help those displaced by the fire on Simpson Avenue. The fundraiser was established by local nonprofit El Pueblo Unido to help support the survivors of the...
The Best Meatball in South Jersey is in Stone Harbor, NJ
Who doesn't love a meatball. When it comes to home style and authentic, its tough to find better Italian food than right here in New Jersey. One local spot has been included on NJ.com's list of the 25 best meatballs in the entire state. If you’re looking for the best meatballs in South Jersey, you’ve got to head down south to Stone Harbor to Spiaggetta Restaurant, which landed at No. 24 on the list of the Top 25 meatballs in the state, per writer Peter Genovese.
Plant-Forward Meal Subscription Service to Call Burlington County Home
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — One of the nation's leading tech-enabled food and nutrition companies is coming to Burlington County. Thistle, a San Francisco-based meal subscription service that delivers plant-forward meals, snacks and cold-pressed juices to homes throughout the U.S., is opening a new facility in Burlington Township. The 75,000 square-foot facility on Campus Drive is the former Kraft Foods building and will serve as Thistle's East Coast headquarters and distribution center. The location is expected to employ approximately 200 workers. An event was held this week to welcome Thistle to the County, which was attended by Thistle executives, Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson...
Ocean City, NJ, wont let rowdy teens ruin another summer
🙁 Shore towns have struggled to deal with rowdy teens. 🚨 A new ordinance allows police to take unruly teens into custody. 🔴 Teens won't be released until mom or dad come get them. It may still be winter, but one New Jersey shore town is already...
NJ’s Cape May Zoo Requests Newspaper Donations
Our friends at Cape May Zoo have news for you. They need donations of newspapers to line the cages of some of their residents. In a Facebook post featuring Dino, a scarlet macaw, Cape May Zoo has requested that you donate your old newspapers to the zoo. The zookeepers say they come in handy for many things, but mostly for lining animal cages.
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion, also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these reports,...
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
Animals endangered or threatened in Wharton State Forest
Within the Pinelands National Reserve is the largest tract of land in the New Jersey park system — Wharton State Forest. It spreads across Atlantic, Camden and Burlington counties for a total of 124,350 acres. According to the DEP, 43 animals found in the forest are listed as threatened or endangered.
seaislenews.com
Pier 88 Marina in Sea Isle for Sale
A Sea Isle City marina that gives boaters easy access to the ocean in the southern tip of the island is up for sale. Pier 88 Marina includes 66 boat slips, nearly 50 jet ski ports, boat rentals, fuel sales and a ship’s store for boating supplies, according to the listing on the commercial real estate site LoopNet.com.
Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore
In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
