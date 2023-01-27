Nicole Kidman & Maya Erskine To Headline & EP ‘The Perfect Nanny’ Limited Series In Works At HBO From ‘Pen15’ Co-Creator & Legendary

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE : Nicole Kidman is back at HBO with another high-profile limited series based on a novel, The Perfect Nanny . Kidman and Pen15 co-creator and co-lead Maya Erskine are set to star in the project, which HBO landed in a very competitive situation. Erskine is the creator and writer of the limited series, based on the book of the same name by Leïla Slimani. Legendary Entertainment is the co-studio with HBO.

In The Perfect Nanny , a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister.

Kidman and Per Saari executive produce for Kidman’s Blossom Films; Erskine also executive produces alongside Pascal Caucheteux for Why Not Productions, and Philippe Godeau for Pan-Européenne.

Kidman previously starred and executive produced HBO’s Big Little Lies , which originated as a limited series and earned her an acting and producing Emmy award, and The Undoing .

The actor, who also is an Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, will next be seen in Lulu Wang’s drama series Expats for Amazon Prime, which Kidman stars in and executive produces. She also stars in the Netflix romantic comedy A Family Affai r opposite Zac Efron and Joey King, set for a Nov 2023 release. She is currently in production on Lioness, a Paramount+ original series she executive produces and appears in opposite Zoe Saldana. Kidman will also star in and executive produce Amazon Studios thriller Holland, Michigan, set to start production in 2023.

Erskine is a co-creator, co-lead and executive producer of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated comedy series, Pen15, which ran for two seasons. She is currently filming the Prime Video’s high-profile Mr. and Mrs. Smith series reboot, playing the co-lead opposite Donald Glover.

The Perfect Nanny, which was inspired by the gruesome 2012 Krim children murder, was originally published by Gallimard in France in 2016, with translation rights sold in a bidding war in 40 territories, making it an international bestseller. The novel, which has been praised for its exploration of race and class divisions against the background of every parent’s worst fear, the death of their children, was awarded France’s highest literary prize, the Prix Goncourt. Its 2018 American edition made The New York Times Book Review’s 10 Best Books of the Year list. In the UK, The Perfect Nanny , titled Lullaby, won Debut of the Year at the British Book Awards 2019.

Kidman is repped by CAA, Media Talent Group and Jackoway Tyerman. Erskine is repped by Gersh, Mosaic, and lawyer Melissa Fox. Slimani is repped by Frédérique Massart of Gallimard.

Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Deadline

Lisa Loring Dies: Actor & Original Wednesday Addams Was 64

Lisa Loring, best known for bringing Wednesday Addams to life in The Addams Family sitcom in the mid-1960s, has died. She was 64. Loring’s close friend Laure Jacobson shared in a Facebook post news of her death on January 28 after the actor was taken off life support following “a massive stroke.” “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it...
Deadline

‘Frasier’: Anders Keith Cast As Niles & Daphne’s Son; Jess Salgueiro Also Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series

The Frasier sequel series continues to build out the new generation of Cranes. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, joining Jack Cutmore-Scott, who was previously tapped to play Frasier and Lilith’s son’s Freddy. Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) also has been cast as a lead opposite Kelsey Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in the long-in-the-works series for Paramount+. From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to...
Deadline

Michael Jackson Nephew Jaafar Jackson To Play King Of Pop In Antoine Fuqua-Directed Biopic

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson will be played by the late icon’s 26-year old nephew Jaafar Jackson in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film biopic for Lionsgate. Fuqua just posted a confirmation on Instagram. The singer and songwriter is the son of Jermaine Jackson, who is the brother of Michael and member of The Jackson 5. Jaafar has been singing and dancing since age 12, and has showcased himself singing tunes from Sam Cooke to Marvin Gaye, along with originals. As Deadline revealed last week, the Emancipation helmer signed on to next direct Michael, which has a script by John Logan. The film’s being produced...
Deadline

Annie Wersching Mourned By Shocked Hollywood And Fans – ‘24’ Co-Star Kiefer Sutherland Leads Reactions

Many did not know actress Annie Wersching’s cancer diagnosis, and woke up today shocked to learn she had died at age 45. Tributes poured forth from those who had worked with her on the long list of shows she graced. A few of the early reactions. Kiefer Sutherland, star and executive producer of 24, remembered Wersching who was a series regular on Seasons 7 and 8 of the real-time drama. “The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks...
Deadline

‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Netflix Sleuths Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Back In Action

It’s deux or die – their joke, not ours – with the new trailer for Murder Mystery 2, the Netflix sequel that pairs Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as the married couple with a knack for sleuthing and trouble. When last we saw them in Murder Mystery, New York cop Nick (Sandler) and wife Audrey (Aniston) were on a European vacation when they got framed for the death of an elderly billionaire and were forced to go on the run. Now they’re back, and this time they’re full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited...
Deadline

Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Adds Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman & More

Ava DuVernay’s feature adaptation of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents has just added Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Connie Nielsen to the movie, which is shooting in Georgia. The group joins King Richard Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis, who has the lead role. DuVernay is writing and directing, and producing alongside veteran collaborator Paul Garnes.   A bestseller and shortlisted for several awards, Wilkerson’s Caste examines racism in America through the prism of social, economic and cultural delineation and “pillars” of exclusion. Nash-Betts, fresh off a Critics Choice Award win for her role...
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
TheWrap

‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Got No Pushback on R-Rated ‘Scooby-Doo’: ‘It Was Just Excitement’

Everyone is talking about “Velma,” the new R-rated animated series based on the lore of “Scooby-Doo,” that just debuted on HBO Max. Centered around the titular mystery of Mystery Inc. (now voiced by Mindy Kaling), who is dealing with her missing mother, her strained relationship with Daphne (Constance Wu) and the fact that her plutonic BFF Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson) is secretly in love with her. Oh and Fred (Glenn Howerton) is the prime suspect in a series of grisly murders. (That’s right, there’s a serial killer on the loose scooping out peoples’ brains.) Featuring course language and plenty of nudity and gore, “Velma” takes the preexisting franchise into much darker, more mature territory.
Deadline

Travon Free & Martin Roe Sign With CAA, Set Jerry Bruckheimer-Produced Adaptation Of S.A. Cosby Bestseller ‘Razorblade Tears’ For Paramount As Next Project

EXCLUSIVE: Fast-rising filmmakers Travon Free and Martin Roe have signed with CAA for representation, at the same time announcing the Paramount Pictures film Razorblade Tears, based on the New York Times bestselling novel by S.A. Cosby, as their next project. The pic marking their narrative feature directorial debut will be produced by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Jerry Bruckheimer. The story follows Ike and Buddy Lee, two ex-cons with little else in common other than a criminal past and a love for their dead sons, who band together in their desperate desire for revenge. In their quest to do better for their sons...
Deadline

Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley‘ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75

Cindy Williams, who starred in the smash Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley after appearing in George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation, has died. She was 75. Her family told the Associated Press today that the actress died Wednesday after a brief illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson, relayed through a spokesperson. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed...
Deadline

Like A Good Neighbor, Michael B. Jordan As ‘Jake’ From State Farm is There…and There, And There, In SNL Ad Spoof

Michael B. Jordan became the State Farm agent from hell in an inspired Saturday Night Live skit based on the famous commercial series. Mikey Day is the woebegone suburban father whose life is turned upside down by Jake from State Farm, who arrives to fix a family problem and then never leaves. His presence escalates from a cup of coffee to playing with the kids to pizza out with the family to sleeping with Heidi Gardner, the wife who welcomes his integration into their home. Seeing no way out, Day heads to a bridge in a scene straight out of...
Deadline

‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More

Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...
Deadline

Cancellations Of Completed Seasons Of TV Series; Experts Weigh In On Whether Trend Will Continue

It has all the makings of a new and disturbing trend in television — companies taking fully produced, unaired series and moving them off their books — but insiders are hesitant to say whether cancellations like what we saw today at Showtime, as well as what has happened at Warner Bros. Discovery, AMC, Netflix and Peacock over the last few months, is becoming the new normal. Consider it more of a one-time “right-sizing,” they say. “I don’t think those companies are going to want to make a practice of this on an ongoing basis,” a partner at a talent agency tells...
Deadline

Live-Action ‘Danny And The Dinosaur’ Film Based On Syd Hoff Children’s Books In Works From Legendary, HarperCollins

Legendary Entertainment is partnering with Caroline Fraser of HarperCollins Productions (Carmen Sandiego) to produce a live-action Danny and the Dinosaur film, based on the bestselling children’s picture book series by Syd Hoff. HarperCollins Productions optioned media rights to the series from the Author’s Guild Foundation, which shares them with the Anti-Defamation League Foundation, ORT America, Inc., and the United Negro College Fund, Inc. The original book, published by HarperCollins in 1958, follows a young boy and a dinosaur who set off on a series of wonderful adventures together after meeting at a museum. It was followed up by six sequels penned by...
Deadline

Showtime Not Proceeding With ‘Three Women’, Cancels ‘Let The Right One In’ & ‘American Gigolo’ Amid Consolidation With Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Global just announced that Showtime will be integrated into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear later this year. In preparation for the move, the premium cable network, which will be renamed as Paramount+ with Showtime, had been re-evaluating its programming slate over the past several weeks under its new top executive Chris McCarthy. As a result, Showtime will not be proceeding with new series Three Women, starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise and Gabrielle Creevy, which has been completed. The drama has been quietly shopped by its producers, and I hear there has been interest, with at...
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Shares Message “From The Heart” In First On-Camera Statement Since Health Emergency

Damar Hamlin is breaking his silence following the health emergency he suffered on the field during NFL’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Now that my brothers have closed a strong-winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things,” Hamlin started in the video message. He continued, “I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time as it was a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically… even spiritually — it’s just been a lot to process....
Deadline

‘My Brilliant Friend’: Meet The New Elena And Lila For Fourth And Final Season Of HBO Drama

The pals on My Brilliant Friend are all grown up. For the drama’s fourth and final season on HBO, Alba Rohrwacher will play Elena Greco and Irene Maiorino will take over as Lila Cerullo in the series based on “The Story Of The Lost Child,” Elena Ferrante’s fourth and final book of her quadrilogy. The series follows Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life — Raffaella Cerullo, whom she has always called Lila, in the first year of primary school in 1950. Their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives and explores the...
