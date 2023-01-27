WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Funeral service to honor late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will continue Friday.

The funeral service will be at Abundant Church on 1000 Valley Crest starting at 11 a.m.

The service will be followed by precession to Evergreen East Cemetery at 12400 Montana.

At the cemetery, police honors will be given including a three-volley salute, a last radio call and the family will be presented with a flag.

The burial is expected to begin around 1:30 p.m.

Chief Greg Allen died last Tuesday after he was recovering from a medical procedure.

He became chief of the police department in 2008. He had been with the department since 1978.

