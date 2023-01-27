ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

shorelocalnews.com

“Strength in Numbers” Atlantic County Business Associations Collaborate to Form the Affiliated Business Associations (ABA) of Atlantic County

Atlantic City, NJ – January 30, 2023 – The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, Margate Business Association, and Somers Point Business Association are proud to announce the formation of the Affiliated Business Associations (ABA) of Atlantic County. The purpose of the ABA is...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Shore Medical Center and Penn Cardiology to Host Free “Let’s Have a Heart-to-Heart” Breakfast and Cardiovascular Health Expo Feb. 23

Shore Medical Center and Penn Cardiology Somers Point invite the community to “Let’s Have a Heart-to-Heart,” an education breakfast and heart health expo on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9:30 am to noon, at the Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, in Linwood, NJ. The free event will feature a continental breakfast, health screenings and presentations by Penn Cardiology Somers Point physicians Dr. Gene Iucci and Dr. Millee Singh, and Jane Weisbecker, NP, program director for the Shore Wound Care Center.
LINWOOD, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Cooper University Health Care Holding Virtual Hiring Events

CAMDEN, N.J. — Cooper University Health Care in conjunction with the Camden County One Stop Career Resource Center will be holding a virtual hiring event on Friday, January 27 and Wednesday, February 1. On Friday, recruitment will be for clinical practice specialists, licensed practical nurses and medical assistants/medical practice...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plant-Forward Meal Subscription Service to Call Burlington County Home

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — One of the nation's leading tech-enabled food and nutrition companies is coming to Burlington County.  Thistle, a San Francisco-based meal subscription service that delivers plant-forward meals, snacks and cold-pressed juices to homes throughout the U.S., is opening a new facility in Burlington Township. The 75,000 square-foot facility on Campus Drive is the former Kraft Foods building and will serve as Thistle's East Coast headquarters and distribution center. The location is expected to employ approximately 200 workers.  An event was held this week to welcome Thistle to the County, which was attended by Thistle executives, Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Vantage Commercial Leases Last Remaining Space at Heritage Square Shopping Center

Vantage Commercial is pleased to announce another successful lease, this time at Heritage Square Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. Monica Walsh, Director of Client Services, guided the tenant, Mid Atlantic Hearing, LLC dba Miracle-Ear, in the transaction. Mid Atlantic Hearing, LLC will be occupying the last available retail space...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
somerspoint.com

New Head of Atlantic County Utilities Authority

Matthew DeNafo has been selected to lead the Atlantic County Utilities Authority as its new president beginning in April, according to a news release. DeNafo’s appointment was made official following his approval at the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, and approval of the ACUA’s minutes by Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

'He wasn't breathing': Burlington County man thanks couple who performed CPR after heart attack

MARLTON, N.J. - A local man has a major heart attack and lives to tell his story of survival and gratitude. Ken Hogan and his daughter dined at Kettle and Grille, in Marlton, New Jersey, in November when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Two months later, he finally had a chance to say thank you to two bystanders and emergency responders who helped save his life.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Group helping homeless saves man from overdose

A group coordinated by the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Hope One initiative saved a man from an overdose Friday morning. The agencies have been participating in a seven-day national count of those who are homeless or risk becoming homeless when they came upon the man suffering from an overdose. The...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Burlington County honors Mansfield farmers with stewardship award

MOUNT HOLLY – The Burlington County Commissioners announced the selection of the Knezick family as the recipient of the County’s award for outstanding farm stewardship in recognition of the improvements and conservation practices at their Foggy Bottom Farm in Mansfield. The Knezick family purchased the 125-acre property in...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
BreakingAC

Slow road to justice in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme

Years after pleas in the multimillion-dollar health-care fraud scheme that included doctors, teachers, firefighters and pharmaceutical representatives, many still have not seen the inside of a prison. While Covid complicated moving the cases along in the legal system, the government also dramatically slow-walked the cases without any public explanation. Admitted...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

32 Acres Preserved As Open Space In Ocean County

BRICK – There were once 59 homes planned for a tract of land by the Breton Woods section of the township. Now, it’ll be nothing but trees forever. A developer, DR Horton NJ/PA ℅ Robert Fesco had a plan to build homes that ranged from 2,300 to 3,200 square feet on the 31.63 acres, which lies east of Laurel Avenue, backs up to the Osbornville Elementary School and borders Breton Woods.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Ocean City fire displaces 23 people

Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Cape May Court House, NJ, Mr. Softee Now Open

When we last caught up with well-known South Jersey resident and classic entrepreneur, Brian McDowell, he was excitedly talking about his new project. It was a labor of love and that involved an American classic that he was bringing to Cape May Courthouse in a unique way. In 1956, brothers...
CAPE MAY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ocean County Officials Warn About Ocean Ride Scam

Ocean County officials are warning residents of a new telephone scam that is targeting Ocean Ride customers. ​“We want our residents, especially our seniors, to be aware of scam calls that are claiming to be Ocean Rideemployees looking for account information,” said Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn, who serves as liaison to the program. “It is important for everyone to remember to never give out personal information at the request of the caller.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

