Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
shorelocalnews.com
“Strength in Numbers” Atlantic County Business Associations Collaborate to Form the Affiliated Business Associations (ABA) of Atlantic County
Atlantic City, NJ – January 30, 2023 – The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, Margate Business Association, and Somers Point Business Association are proud to announce the formation of the Affiliated Business Associations (ABA) of Atlantic County. The purpose of the ABA is...
shorelocalnews.com
Shore Medical Center and Penn Cardiology to Host Free “Let’s Have a Heart-to-Heart” Breakfast and Cardiovascular Health Expo Feb. 23
Shore Medical Center and Penn Cardiology Somers Point invite the community to “Let’s Have a Heart-to-Heart,” an education breakfast and heart health expo on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9:30 am to noon, at the Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, in Linwood, NJ. The free event will feature a continental breakfast, health screenings and presentations by Penn Cardiology Somers Point physicians Dr. Gene Iucci and Dr. Millee Singh, and Jane Weisbecker, NP, program director for the Shore Wound Care Center.
followsouthjersey.com
Cooper University Health Care Holding Virtual Hiring Events
CAMDEN, N.J. — Cooper University Health Care in conjunction with the Camden County One Stop Career Resource Center will be holding a virtual hiring event on Friday, January 27 and Wednesday, February 1. On Friday, recruitment will be for clinical practice specialists, licensed practical nurses and medical assistants/medical practice...
Plant-Forward Meal Subscription Service to Call Burlington County Home
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — One of the nation's leading tech-enabled food and nutrition companies is coming to Burlington County. Thistle, a San Francisco-based meal subscription service that delivers plant-forward meals, snacks and cold-pressed juices to homes throughout the U.S., is opening a new facility in Burlington Township. The 75,000 square-foot facility on Campus Drive is the former Kraft Foods building and will serve as Thistle's East Coast headquarters and distribution center. The location is expected to employ approximately 200 workers. An event was held this week to welcome Thistle to the County, which was attended by Thistle executives, Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson...
shorelocalnews.com
Matthew DeNafo Selected as New President of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA)
Matthew DeNafo has been selected to lead the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) as its new President beginning April 2023. DeNafo’s appointment was made official following the approval of minutes from the ACUA Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, January 19. “I am excited to serve the community in...
southjerseyobserver.com
Vantage Commercial Leases Last Remaining Space at Heritage Square Shopping Center
Vantage Commercial is pleased to announce another successful lease, this time at Heritage Square Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. Monica Walsh, Director of Client Services, guided the tenant, Mid Atlantic Hearing, LLC dba Miracle-Ear, in the transaction. Mid Atlantic Hearing, LLC will be occupying the last available retail space...
somerspoint.com
New Head of Atlantic County Utilities Authority
Matthew DeNafo has been selected to lead the Atlantic County Utilities Authority as its new president beginning in April, according to a news release. DeNafo’s appointment was made official following his approval at the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, and approval of the ACUA’s minutes by Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.
fox29.com
'He wasn't breathing': Burlington County man thanks couple who performed CPR after heart attack
MARLTON, N.J. - A local man has a major heart attack and lives to tell his story of survival and gratitude. Ken Hogan and his daughter dined at Kettle and Grille, in Marlton, New Jersey, in November when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Two months later, he finally had a chance to say thank you to two bystanders and emergency responders who helped save his life.
Almost Done? This New Pizza Joint in Marlton Just Put Their Temporary Sign Up
Last year, we got word that Singas Pizza was coming to the Plaza 73 Shops in Marlton New Jersey (right next to Sushi Kingdom). It's replacing the now-closed Mods Up Vapor Supply CBD shop, which closed its doors in 2020. Now, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham,...
Group helping homeless saves man from overdose
A group coordinated by the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Hope One initiative saved a man from an overdose Friday morning. The agencies have been participating in a seven-day national count of those who are homeless or risk becoming homeless when they came upon the man suffering from an overdose. The...
Trentonian
Burlington County honors Mansfield farmers with stewardship award
MOUNT HOLLY – The Burlington County Commissioners announced the selection of the Knezick family as the recipient of the County’s award for outstanding farm stewardship in recognition of the improvements and conservation practices at their Foggy Bottom Farm in Mansfield. The Knezick family purchased the 125-acre property in...
Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Slow road to justice in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme
Years after pleas in the multimillion-dollar health-care fraud scheme that included doctors, teachers, firefighters and pharmaceutical representatives, many still have not seen the inside of a prison. While Covid complicated moving the cases along in the legal system, the government also dramatically slow-walked the cases without any public explanation. Admitted...
32 Acres Preserved As Open Space In Ocean County
BRICK – There were once 59 homes planned for a tract of land by the Breton Woods section of the township. Now, it’ll be nothing but trees forever. A developer, DR Horton NJ/PA ℅ Robert Fesco had a plan to build homes that ranged from 2,300 to 3,200 square feet on the 31.63 acres, which lies east of Laurel Avenue, backs up to the Osbornville Elementary School and borders Breton Woods.
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky
A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Ocean City fire displaces 23 people
Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Cape May Court House, NJ, Mr. Softee Now Open
When we last caught up with well-known South Jersey resident and classic entrepreneur, Brian McDowell, he was excitedly talking about his new project. It was a labor of love and that involved an American classic that he was bringing to Cape May Courthouse in a unique way. In 1956, brothers...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Calls for Halt to Offshore Wind Activity Amid Whale Deaths
Ocean City has become the latest community to call for an investigation into whether a series of whale deaths at the Jersey Shore and elsewhere along the East Coast are being caused by development work on a proposed offshore wind energy project. Mayor Jay Gillian and City Council want an...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ocean County Officials Warn About Ocean Ride Scam
Ocean County officials are warning residents of a new telephone scam that is targeting Ocean Ride customers. “We want our residents, especially our seniors, to be aware of scam calls that are claiming to be Ocean Rideemployees looking for account information,” said Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn, who serves as liaison to the program. “It is important for everyone to remember to never give out personal information at the request of the caller.”
