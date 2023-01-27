Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
msn.com
35 years ago, a sci-fi legend made the strangest time-travel movie ever
“In a thousand years, Gandahar will be destroyed. A thousand years ago, Gandahar will be saved and what can't be avoided will be.”. The riddle at the heart of legendary French animator René Laloux's strangest movie is as confusing as the film itself. By the end of Gandahar, you may not understand either, but you’ll have experienced one of the most ambitious and beautiful time-travel stories ever told.
msn.com
'24,' 'Star Trek: Picard' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, who appeared in many shows in her two decade career, has died after a battle with cancer, aged 45. (Jan. 30)
msn.com
Lisa Loring, TV’s Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, the first actress to portray Wednesday Addams, has died. She was 64. Loring’s death was announced on Facebook by friend Laurie Jacobson. “4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days,” the post read. “Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Loring’s work as Wednesday has seen a recent resurgence in pop culture, as Jenna Ortega snuck some of Loring’s dance moves into her viral “Goo Goo Muck” dance on Netflix’s Wednesday. In the episode “Lurch’s Grand Romance,” Loring’s Wednesday teaches Lurch how to dance. Ortega incorporated some of that shuffle into the scene where she dances at Tyler to the Cramps. The scene also got remixed to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary,” helping the Artpop song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time.
Comments / 0