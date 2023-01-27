Friends, family pay tribute to Chris Diamond, ski industry icon and former president of Steamboat Resort

Read full article on original website
This town could be Colorado's snowiest town 4 years in a row
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has taken the title for snowiest town in Colorado three consecutive years, and it's in good position to take that spot again this year. Although, as of Jan. 25, the town finds itself in second place. As of Wednesday morning, 116.4 inches of...
KJCT8
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
KJCT8
Clouds and mountain snow increases into the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds have been on the increase through much of the morning primarily across the northern half of the Western Slope with some light snow coming down north of Interstate 70 around Meeker. Clouds are continuing to increase across the region and snow is starting to pop up in the higher elevations south of Interstate 70 as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger around into the weekend, and we’ll see a couple of rounds of snow in the higher elevations as well.
steamboatradio.com
Herd of pronghorn found dead in Routt County – 53 have died in Moffat County
A Nordic skier came upon a herd of pronghorn that had been attacked in the snow in Routt County in mid-January. They say 20 to 25 of them were dead in a field. We showed Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) the picture. They confirmed they were pronghorns but they don’t know how they died. They said it is possible they were scavenged on by coyotes.
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Marijuana impacts, manslaughter charges, school threats, terrain updates and short-term rental rules
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from Jan. 22-28. 1. Higher use, increased potency of marijuana may be affecting Steamboat Springs workforce. The first retail marijuana store in Steamboat Springs opened nine years ago this month, selling legalized recreational pot for adults...
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass
Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
3 dogs attacked, 1 fatally, by mountain lions in Grand Lake
GRAND LAKE, Colo. — State wildlife officials are warning Grand Lake residents of increased mountain lion activity after three recent attacks on dogs, one of them fatal. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the first incident happened on Dec. 19. CPW said a dog owner heard her dog make a noise after letting it outside. While opening the door to see what was going on, she hit a mountain lion with the door. That caused the mountain lion to drop the dog and run off. The dog was injured but survived.
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Summit Daily News
Routt County Humane Society seeks help after house fire displaces more than two dozen cats
ROUTT COUNTY — The Routt County Humane Society is accepting donations after the nonprofit took in 25 cats from last week’s house fire in Hayden. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze at the mobile home on West Jefferson Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 19, but the damage was extensive. The cause of the fire was thought to be electrical, and firefighters reported rescuing more than a dozen cats from the blaze. Two first-responders also suffered minor injuries, but their injuries were not described as serious.
Summit Daily News
A Steamboat grad could win big at the 2023 Grammys next week
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Maybe you haven’t heard the name Tyler Johnson, but you’ve certainly heard his work. The 2004 Steamboat Springs High School graduate has worked as a writer, producer and engineer with renowned artists such as Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, John Legend and more. Most recently,...
