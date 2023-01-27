HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – A 56-year-old Zeeland woman was injured in a three-vehicle pileup east of Holland on Tuesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Greg Rotman, the woman was driving a southbound minivan on 104th Avenue around 10:45 AM when her vehicle went into the intersection at Business 196 on a red light and hit an eastbound semi that was going on the green light. The force of the collision caused the truck to lose control, going across the median, and striking an eastbound compact car, driven by a 75-year-old Zeeland man.

