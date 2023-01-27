Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
927thevan.com
Larry Geuder
Larry Geuder, age 70, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Larry was born on April 27, 1952, to Lawrence and Grace Geuder. He was employed for nearly 30 years at the Holland Police Department and loved serving and helping. He retired in 2002. After retiring, he enjoyed another career...
927thevan.com
Russell Jacobs
Russell Jacobs, age 57, of Holland, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Russ had a life-long passion for cars, as seen by his many antiques and collectibles. When it came to automobiles, he was always willing to help. Russ was preceded in death by his parents: Roger & Hermina...
927thevan.com
Hennie Krommendyk
Hennie Krommendyk, our beloved Mom and Oma, gained her heavenly home on January 27th surrounded by her loving family. She passed after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer which was fought with faith, strength, determination, grace, and acceptance of God’s plan for her life. Hennie is survived by her son,...
927thevan.com
Dena Nyboer
Dena Nyboer, age 77 went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, January 28, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2011, her parents Albert and Johanna Kortman, her siblings: Henry Kortman, Herman Kortman, Alyda Weerstra, Johan Kortman, Gezine Niers, Deiter Kortman, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Bob South, and Mary Kortman.
927thevan.com
Lundstrom Honored by Holland DPS as Paid on Call Firefighter of Year
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – A member of Holland’s first responders when fire and other similar incidents occur has been honored. On Monday, the Department of Public Safety’s Fire Services Division announced that Firefighter/EMT Jon Lundstrom is its 2023 Paid on Call Firefighter of the Year. Now in his third year with the force, he is a full-time professional photographer with Junebug Photography who serves as a driver, pump operator, firefighter, and most recently, a certified EMT assigned to station #3. Lundstrom also contributes as a creative content developer for the department’s social media accounts.
927thevan.com
Gateway Mission Expresses Community Appreciation in Aftermath of Kitchen Fire
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – A Biblical example comes to mind following a “small” fire at the Gateway Mission men’s center earlier this month. In Genesis 50:20, the patriarch Joseph said that the act in which his brothers sold him into slavery was meant for evil against him, “but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today.”
927thevan.com
Another Tuesday Night of Prep Hoops Ahead Along Lakeshore
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – Last night in high school basketball, Fennville’s boys dumped Miichigan Lutheran, 52-44. The season along the Lakeshore continues this evening. Around 6:40 PM, depending on the length of the JV game beforehand, hear the Byron Center at Hamilton boys game with Greg Chandler on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Hopkins at Saugatuck boys game with Mike Coleman on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van. Other match ups include: Wayland Union boys at Holland; Holland Christian boys at Wyoming; Holland girls at Ottawa Hills; Middleville Thornapple Kellogg girls at Zeeland East; Zeeland West girls at Grand Haven; Fennville girls at Constantine; and Black River girls at North Muskegon.
927thevan.com
Local Beekeepers Applauding Breakthrough in Addressing Disease Affecting Honeybees
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – Researchers at the University of Georgia are trying to make life a bit sweeter for honeybees. A team has joined forces with a locally-based biotech company in Athens to develop what’s considered the world’s first honeybee vaccine. Its development came about after a certain virus was identified as causing higher mortality and colony collapse, and the vaccine will be distributed through a sugary dough-like substance.
927thevan.com
Hope, GVSU Settle for Hoops DH Splits
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 29, 2023) – Hope College split a pair of basketball games with visiting Albion at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland yesterday. Savannah Feenstra had 17 points as the host Flying Dutch won the women’s opener, 78-49. Fred Garland had 30 points as the Britons took the men’s nightcap, 79-78. While the women are off until visiting the Belles of St. Mary’s in South Bend next Saturday afternoon, the men take on the Scots in Alma on Wednesday evening, with broadcast time at 7 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
927thevan.com
Drivers Shaken Up, Roadway Blocked Off After Three-Vehicle Pileup Involving Semi East of Holland
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – A 56-year-old Zeeland woman was injured in a three-vehicle pileup east of Holland on Tuesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Greg Rotman, the woman was driving a southbound minivan on 104th Avenue around 10:45 AM when her vehicle went into the intersection at Business 196 on a red light and hit an eastbound semi that was going on the green light. The force of the collision caused the truck to lose control, going across the median, and striking an eastbound compact car, driven by a 75-year-old Zeeland man.
927thevan.com
U of M and MSU both come up short in men’s basketball road games Sunday
STATE COLLEGE, PA (WKZO AM/FM) – The road woes for the University of Michigan men’s basketball team continue after an 83-61 setback at Penn State yesterday. Jett Howard poured in 21 points to lead the Wolverines, who have lost five straight away from home. U of M is...
Comments / 0