Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Best diners in Binghamton according to Yelp
It's time for another list! This one includes the top 10 diners in the Binghamton area, strictly according to Yelp…so please forward them your complaints.
Kevin James coming to the Forum Theatre
This summer, comedian Kevin James will perform at the Broome County Forum Theatre.
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
The Southern Tier Goes Here For Chicken Wings
It's that time of the year. You know, that time when chicken wings will be consumed en mass, probably like no other time of the year. Will chicken wings be on your big game menu on February 12th?. According to the National Chicken Council, last year (2022) they predicted that...
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
Apalachin native to receive Space Medal of Honor
An Apalachin native is poised to receive the highest honor given to our country's space explorers
NewsChannel 36
All Glory to God: Elmira couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- While January 31st is just another day of the week for most of us, one couple in Elmira is celebrating a big milestone. "It was a mutual agreement to get married because we’ve known each other for so long. It was like there wasn’t anyone else for us," said Shirley Mather, who has been married to her husband Francis, for the last 70 years.
Part of Vestal Parkway to be closed tomorrow
Tomorrow, part of the Vestal Parkway (NYS Route 434) will be closed to westbound traffic for utility work.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kilmer Mansion Hosts Winter Wonderbands
Community members came together tonight in an effort to restore a Binghamton landmark. Today was Winter Wonderbands, a fundraiser for the Kilmer Mansion's restoration. Constructed in 1898, the mansion has long been one of the most eye-catching buildings on Binghamton's West Side. Many have personal connections to the building, often...
Without a Trace: IBM Country Club Gone 11 Weeks After Demo Began
The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
rewind1077.com
Ithaca considers potential traffic changes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Man Convicted of Home Invasion in Lansing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Ithaca man was convicted on charges Tuesday stemming from a home invasion in Lansing back in 2021. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, Clifton Bibbins 39, of Ithaca, was convicted by a jury of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Bakery Store in Endicott’s LIttle Italy Neighborhood Taking Break
A popular family-owned retail shop on the North Side of Endicott won't be selling bread or pizza dough as usual. The operators of Battaglini Bakery say the business will continue to supply items to area grocery stores. But their small walk-up shop at 111 Oak Hill Avenue will be closed for the foreseeable future.
Binghamton man sentenced for cutting woman with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to prison for domestic violence.
NewsChannel 36
Fire destroys home in Spencer
SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire tore through a Spencer home early Monday morning. Crews say the home near the top of South Hill Road is completely destroyed. The blaze started a little after 12 a.m. Monday. Crews from Spencer, Candor and Community Fire Rescue were lined up on South...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Sentenced to State Prison for Injuring Woman
A Binghamton man was sentenced to time in state prison after a domestic incident turned violent last year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Dillon M. Thomas pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. Thomas admitted in January 2022, he cut a woman's hand with a knife...
New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More
People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
Unlicensed driver charged following Sidney crash
On January 17th, a woman was arrested following a one-vehicle crash in Sidney.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca man arrested for misdemeanor
Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Sunday around 4:00 A.M. an Ithaca police officer stopped a bicyclist who violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect was later identified as thirty six year old Brian Borders of Ithaca. Borders was accused of giving police a fake name. When officers suspected...
Comments / 1