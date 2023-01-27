ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business

A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
ENDICOTT, NY
NewsChannel 36

All Glory to God: Elmira couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- While January 31st is just another day of the week for most of us, one couple in Elmira is celebrating a big milestone. "It was a mutual agreement to get married because we’ve known each other for so long. It was like there wasn’t anyone else for us," said Shirley Mather, who has been married to her husband Francis, for the last 70 years.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kilmer Mansion Hosts Winter Wonderbands

Community members came together tonight in an effort to restore a Binghamton landmark. Today was Winter Wonderbands, a fundraiser for the Kilmer Mansion's restoration. Constructed in 1898, the mansion has long been one of the most eye-catching buildings on Binghamton's West Side. Many have personal connections to the building, often...
BINGHAMTON, NY
CNY News

Without a Trace: IBM Country Club Gone 11 Weeks After Demo Began

The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
ENDICOTT, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca considers potential traffic changes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Man Convicted of Home Invasion in Lansing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Ithaca man was convicted on charges Tuesday stemming from a home invasion in Lansing back in 2021. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, Clifton Bibbins 39, of Ithaca, was convicted by a jury of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire destroys home in Spencer

SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire tore through a Spencer home early Monday morning. Crews say the home near the top of South Hill Road is completely destroyed. The blaze started a little after 12 a.m. Monday. Crews from Spencer, Candor and Community Fire Rescue were lined up on South...
SPENCER, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Sentenced to State Prison for Injuring Woman

A Binghamton man was sentenced to time in state prison after a domestic incident turned violent last year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Dillon M. Thomas pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. Thomas admitted in January 2022, he cut a woman's hand with a knife...
BINGHAMTON, NY
CNY News

New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More

People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca man arrested for misdemeanor

Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Sunday around 4:00 A.M. an Ithaca police officer stopped a bicyclist who violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect was later identified as thirty six year old Brian Borders of Ithaca. Borders was accused of giving police a fake name. When officers suspected...
ITHACA, NY

