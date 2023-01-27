ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- While January 31st is just another day of the week for most of us, one couple in Elmira is celebrating a big milestone. "It was a mutual agreement to get married because we’ve known each other for so long. It was like there wasn’t anyone else for us," said Shirley Mather, who has been married to her husband Francis, for the last 70 years.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO