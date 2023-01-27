* Alliance Resource Partners LP reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.63​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.42 per share. * Revenue rose 48% to $700.73 million from a year ago; analysts expected $688.09 million. * Alliance Resource Partners LP's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.63​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 17.9% in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Alliance Resource Partners LP shares had risen by 1.9% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $214.45 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alliance Resource Partners LP is $28.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 02:31 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.42 1.63 Beat Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.25 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.96 1.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.28 Missed.

