Jahez Says Alamat International Intends To Transfer Portion Of Its Shares In Jahez
Jan 30 (Reuters) - JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY:. * ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER STATING INTENTION OF ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ALAMAT INTERNATIONAL. * JAHEZ INTENTION TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF ITS SHARES IN JAHEZ TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS PRORATE WITH THEIR OWNERSHIP OF ALAMAT COMPANY. * TRANSFER...
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks tepid in early trade
Major U.S. stock indexes modestly green, Nasdaq out front. U.S. Jan Chi PMI 44.3 < 45 est; Jan cons conf 107.1 vs 109 est. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS TEPID...
LIVE MARKETS-More comprehensive 2022 Q2 jobs data raise hard landing risk
DJI edges down, S&P 500 declines, Nasdaq slides ~1.5%. Dollar edges up; gold slips; crude, bitcoin decline. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MORE COMPREHENSIVE 2022 Q2 JOBS DATA RAISE HARD LANDING RISK...
Stocks dip, U.S. yields rise ahead of central bank flurry
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks dipped on Monday after six sessions of gains while the yield on the U.S. ten-year Treasury rose for a third day, ahead of central bank policy announcements and data that may shed light on whether progress has been made in bringing down inflation.
LIVE MARKETS-Month-end and the Fed will prove to be bitter pills -Morgan Stanley
All three major U.S. stock indexes lower; Nasdaq slides >1%. Energy weakest S&P 500 sector; utilities lead gainers. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MONTH-END AND THE FED WILL PROVE TO BE BITTER...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Conoil Plc Posts Qtrly PBT 3.35 Bln Naira
* CONOIL PLC - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3.35 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.44 BILLION NAIRA. * CONOIL PLC - QTRLY REVENUE OF 41.13 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 25.72 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
McDonald's tops profit estimates, warns short-term inflation to persist
(Updates share price performance in second paragraph) Jan 31 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on higher menu prices, even as it warned short-term inflationary pressures would persist in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.3% to $264.55 in U.S. trading,...
Novartis AG expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novartis AG is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Basel Basel-stadt-based company is expected to report a 1.6% decrease in revenue to $13.014 billion from $13.23 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 9 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novartis AG is for earnings of $1.40 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 "strong buy" or "buy," 14 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novartis AG is CHF88.65, above its last closing price of CHF82.58. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.55 1.55 1.58 Beat 2 Jun. 30 2022 1.49 1.50 1.56 Beat 4.1 Mar. 31 2022 1.46 1.44 1.46 Beat 1.4 Dec. 31 2021 1.41 1.42 1.40 Missed -1.2 Sep. 1.65 1.64 1.71 Beat 4 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.54 1.54 1.66 Beat 7.8 Mar. 31 2021 1.57 1.56 1.52 Missed -2.4 Dec. 31 2020 1.37 1.37 1.34 Missed -2.3 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 11:06 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
GSK plc expected to post earnings of 50cents a share - Earnings Preview
* GSK plc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Brentford Middlesex-based company is expected to report a 22.0% decrease in revenue to $10.01 billion from $12.84 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.
May & Baker Nigeria Reports Qtrly Group PBT From Cont Ops 414.4 Mln Naira
* MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC- QTRLY GRP PBT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 414.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 162.7 MILLION NAIRA. * MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3.98 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.84 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
This Week: Fed rates, Alphabet earnings, employment update
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve will meet this week and announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point, which would mark...
Prestige Assurance Says For The Period Ended Dec 31 PBT 491.8 Mln Naira Vs 732.2 Mln Naira
* PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, PROFIT BEFORE TAX 491.8 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 732.2 MILLION NAIRA. * PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN OF 12.44 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.27 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
India's Adani secures $2.5 billion share sale amid short-seller storm
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Gautam Adani's crucial $2.5 billion share sale was fully subscribed on Tuesday as investors pumped funds into his flagship firm, despite a $65 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks sparked by a short-seller's report. The fundraising is critical for Adani, not just because it will help...
South Korean shares fall from five-month highs on institutional selling
SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Monday as institutional investors locked in their gains ahead of the events- and data-heavy week. ** The Korean won strengthened to its highest level since mid-April 2022, while the benchmark...
Alliance Resource Partners LP reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Alliance Resource Partners LP reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.42 per share. * Revenue rose 48% to $700.73 million from a year ago; analysts expected $688.09 million. * Alliance Resource Partners LP's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.63. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 17.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Alliance Resource Partners LP shares had risen by 1.9% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $214.45 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alliance Resource Partners LP is $28.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.42 1.63 Beat Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.25 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.96 1.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.28 Missed.
Flour Mills Of Nigeria Posts Qtrly Group PBT 6.57 Bln Naira
* FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA - QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 6.57 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.77 BILLION NAIRA. * FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE OF 393.40 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 302.16 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Whitehawk Limited (ASX:WHK) reveals Fourth Quarter 2022 report, shares zoom ~16%
Whitehawk Limited (ASX:WHK) reported results from the Fourth Quarter of 2022- its second cash positive quarter in CY22. At market close on 31 January 2023, ASX:WHK traded up by nearly 16%, quoting AU$0.075. In 2023, WHK aims to continue retaining/growing Cyber Risk Radar and Cyber Risk Program contracts. By market...
South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks down
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week. At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3375 against the dollar, 0.77% weaker than its previous close. The rand's weakness reflects domestic growth concerns due to an ongoing...
FOREX-Dollar pares gains on falling U.S. labor costs, before Fed decision
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains made earlier on Tuesday after data showed U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. The Employment Cost Index, the...
