FOREX-Dollar pares losses after Fed statement
NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points, as was widely expected, and promised "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs as part of its still unresolved battle against inflation. The Fed said the U.S. economy was enjoying...
Gold sees choppy price action in run-up to Fed decision
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, the downside limited by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike decision and its Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on monetary policy outlook. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,926.31 per ounce by 1:14 p.m. ET (1814...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Stocks dip, U.S. yields rise ahead of central bank flurry
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks dipped on Monday after six sessions of gains while the yield on the U.S. ten-year Treasury rose for a third day, ahead of central bank policy announcements and data that may shed light on whether progress has been made in bringing down inflation.
LIVE MARKETS-Fed hikes 25 bps, U.S. stocks gyrate, await Powell presser
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. FED HIKES 25 BPS, U.S. STOCKS GYRATE, AWAIT POWELL PRESSER (1420 EST/1920 GMT) The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage...
FedEx to cut senior jobs as part of larger staff reduction
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -FedEx Corp on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director ranks by 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June, a spokeswoman said. Shares in FedEx rose 2.4% to $198.47 as investors...
This Week: Fed rates, Alphabet earnings, employment update
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve will meet this week and announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point, which would mark...
LIVE MARKETS-Month-end and the Fed will prove to be bitter pills -Morgan Stanley
All three major U.S. stock indexes lower; Nasdaq slides >1%. Energy weakest S&P 500 sector; utilities lead gainers. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MONTH-END AND THE FED WILL PROVE TO BE BITTER...
Indonesia's 2023 GDP growth seen slowing slightly from 2022's 5.2%-5.3% -Finance Minister
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy likely grew within a range of 5.2% to 5.3% in 2022, and a slight deceleration is expected this year due to slowing global growth, its finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday. Indonesia is due to publish official data for the fourth quarter and...
South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks down
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week. At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3375 against the dollar, 0.77% weaker than its previous close. The rand's weakness reflects domestic growth concerns due to an ongoing...
Marketmind: 'Soft landing' or 'no landing'?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. There's an uncomfortable feeling in markets this week that good news may be bad news once again - mainly because of what the former means for this week's big central banking set pieces. As U.S. Federal...
3 FTSE-listed stocks to watch as UK grocery bills hit the roof
According to Kantar, the overall grocery prices were up 16% year-on-year basis in January. The latest findings are expected to add an extra £788 to their annual shopping bills. The increasing cost of living crisis is about to worsen in Britain as the common grocery items are about to...
India's ACC Q3 profit plunges on higher costs, stagnant volumes
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Adani Group-owned ACC Ltd on Tuesday reported a more than 60% drop in quarterly profit on higher costs, flat cement prices and stagnant volume growth. Standalone profit after tax fell to 1.10 billion Indian rupees ($13.46 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, from 2.80 billion rupees a year earlier, while total revenue from operations grew 7.4% to 45.37 billion rupees, the cement maker said in an exchange filing.
Novartis AG <NVS.N>: Profits of $1.43 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 11:02 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Novartis AG is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.43 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from five analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.36 to $1.54 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", one "Buy", three "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.63 percent from $1.39. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.44 to a low of $1.36. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is $104.25. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $13.11 billion from $13.23 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.43 per share implies a gain of 2.23 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.4 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.55 1.58 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.50 1.56 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.44 1.46 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.41 1.40 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 11:02 a.m..
FTSE 100 falls ahead of Fed decision; healthcare shares drag
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Feb 1 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while investors also grappled with concerns around a slowing British economy and mixed corporate updates.
Peloton shares soar as turnaround plan shows promise
(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations, in an early sign that its efforts to boost sales, including by selling on third-party platforms, were beginning to yield fruit. Shares of the fitness equipment maker jumped as much as 22.4% after it also reported a slowing cash...
European shares end lower but log biggest January gain in eight years
(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 fell on Tuesday as investors geared up for a fresh round of interest rate hikes from top central banks, but the index still recorded its biggest January percentage gain since 2015. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed down 0.2%. However, the index logged a monthly gain of...
3 stocks to keep an eye on amid mortgage approvals slump
The mortgage borrowings in the UK have fallen to around 35,600 in December. In September, mortgage rates had touched a peak of 6.65%, before resting at around 5% in recent months. As the UK continues to reel under inflation and rising interest rates, UK mortgage approvals seem to have dipped...
Oil steadies as dollar retreats
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied after moving close to a three-week low on Tuesday, with U.S. wage growth data and a retreating U.S. dollar bolstering risk sentiment ahead of OPEC and central bank meetings this week. March Brent crude futures were down 58 cents, or 0.68%, at $84.32 a...
