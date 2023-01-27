ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nallen, WV

West Virginia man arrested for allegedly abusing, and kidnapping girlfriend all night

By Monica Starks
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3petx0_0kTcrmzd00

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man has been arrested for allegedly beating, strangling, and keeping his girlfriend against her will on Thursday evening.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Nallen, West Virginia, for a possible domestic violence situation.

The FCSO says when they arrived at the home, they met with a woman who claimed she had been physically abused and locked inside and forced to stay in the home all night. According to the complaint, the victim also said that she did make it out of the home one time but the suspect chased her down, choked her, and dragged her back inside.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says Christian Thomas, 24, of Nallen, was charged with felony strangulation, domestic battery, and unlawful restraint.

Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church

Thomas is being held at the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

