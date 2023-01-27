Read full article on original website
U.S. again asks Mexico to review labor rights issues at VU Manufacturing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday asked Mexico under a regional trade pact to again probe whether workers at a VU Manufacturing facility in Piedras Negras are being denied labor rights. In September, Mexico and the United States said they had resolved an earlier complaint under USMCA, saying...
Need money to feed your family? About $234 million for New York households via Nutrition Program: See who's eligible
According to a report, more than 1,882,500 people sleep hungry and are facing serious food problems in New York. Out of these 1,882,500, around 596,060 are children. Also, every one out of seven kids remains hungry or is provided with unhealthy food.
Pace of Mexican economic growth likely slowed in fourth quarter: Reuters poll
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economic expansion likely dipped in the final three months of last year, at a time of sluggish production activity in the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The United States is by far Mexico's top trading partner. Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) likely...
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co
* ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. * SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. * OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY RESTARTING PLANT. * FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS SHUTDOWN WILL...
Apple Supplier In India, Jabil Inc, Begins Making Airpods Parts For Export - Bloomberg News
* APPLE SUPPLIER IN INDIA, JABIL INC, BEGINS MAKING AIRPODS PARTS FOR EXPORT - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text - http://bit.ly/40bWoON Further company coverage:.
Tel Aviv shares drop amid synagogue shooting, judicial plans
JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tel Aviv shares fell on Sunday, with analysts citing investor nervousness over planned judicial changes by Israel's new government and after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem. The blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 index was 1.6% lower in...
How AffordAssist acts as enabler for first-time homebuyers? - Kalkine Media
Record-high inflation, both in terms of housing and other essential items, is impacting first-time homebuyers. AffordAssist makes purchases easier, especially for first-time buyers, by allowing deferral of initial cash deposit. The company is a comprehensive intermediary, with a repository of properties and approved lenders. Buying a house could look financially...
LIVE MARKETS-Month-end and the Fed will prove to be bitter pills -Morgan Stanley
All three major U.S. stock indexes lower; Nasdaq slides >1%. Energy weakest S&P 500 sector; utilities lead gainers. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MONTH-END AND THE FED WILL PROVE TO BE BITTER...
Elon Musk's mysterious ways on display in Tesla tweet trial
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s enigmatic personality and unconventional tactics are emerging as key exhibits in a trial revolving around one of his most polarizing pursuits — tweeting. The trial, centered on a pair of tweets announcing Musk had obtained the money to take Tesla private...
Stocks dip, U.S. yields rise ahead of central bank flurry
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks dipped on Monday after six sessions of gains while the yield on the U.S. ten-year Treasury rose for a third day, ahead of central bank policy announcements and data that may shed light on whether progress has been made in bringing down inflation.
‘Retail apocalypse’ is striking much-loved American stores in 2023 – which of your favorites will be affected
RETAIL favorites have been closing in droves, leading to a "retail apocalypse" for some classic American department stores. A blurry forecast for in-person retail is forcing popular brands to shutter brick-and-mortar locations. Macy's, Kohl's, Nordstrom, JoAnn Fabrics, and Bed Bath & Beyond are among the retailers facing the impending "retail...
At Retail, Pink Slips Start to Surface
With layoffs permeating the tech, financial and telecom sectors, is the retail industry next in line? Over the past week, corporate layoffs at Saks.com and TheBay.com, which are both part of the HBC portfolio, as well as Kohl’s Corp., came to light, fueling concerns of whether that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the industry. Saks.com laid off about 100 workers; TheBay.com, 250, and Kohl’s, about 60.More from WWDMugler RTW Fall 2022Eye Candy: Makeup on Men Accelerates on RunwaysMaison Sara Chraibi Couture Spring 2023 While far from the scale of the thousands of layoffs in the tech sector, it’s clear that...
