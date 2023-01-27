Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Jahez Says Alamat International Intends To Transfer Portion Of Its Shares In Jahez
Jan 30 (Reuters) - JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY:. * ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER STATING INTENTION OF ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ALAMAT INTERNATIONAL. * JAHEZ INTENTION TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF ITS SHARES IN JAHEZ TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS PRORATE WITH THEIR OWNERSHIP OF ALAMAT COMPANY. * TRANSFER...
kalkinemedia.com
May & Baker Nigeria Reports Qtrly Group PBT From Cont Ops 414.4 Mln Naira
* MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC- QTRLY GRP PBT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 414.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 162.7 MILLION NAIRA. * MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3.98 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.84 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
Amgen Inc <AMGN.O>: Profits of $4.09 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Amgen Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $4.09 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $3.94 to $4.25 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes four "Strong Buy", five "Buy", thirteen "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and three analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.21 percent from $4.08. Estimates ranged from a high of $4.29 to a low of $3.87. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty analysts providing estimates is $270.03. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $6.76 billion from $6.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $4.09 per share implies a loss of 6.27 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $4.36 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.44 4.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.40 4.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.09 4.25 Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.08 4.36 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 12:01 a.m..
kalkinemedia.com
Conoil Plc Posts Qtrly PBT 3.35 Bln Naira
* CONOIL PLC - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3.35 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.44 BILLION NAIRA. * CONOIL PLC - QTRLY REVENUE OF 41.13 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 25.72 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
kalkinemedia.com
Alliance Resource Partners LP reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Alliance Resource Partners LP reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.42 per share. * Revenue rose 48% to $700.73 million from a year ago; analysts expected $688.09 million. * Alliance Resource Partners LP's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.63. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 17.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Alliance Resource Partners LP shares had risen by 1.9% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $214.45 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alliance Resource Partners LP is $28.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.42 1.63 Beat Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.25 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.96 1.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.28 Missed.
kalkinemedia.com
Novartis AG expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novartis AG is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Basel Basel-stadt-based company is expected to report a 1.6% decrease in revenue to $13.014 billion from $13.23 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 9 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novartis AG is for earnings of $1.40 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 "strong buy" or "buy," 14 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novartis AG is CHF88.65, above its last closing price of CHF82.58. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.55 1.55 1.58 Beat 2 Jun. 30 2022 1.49 1.50 1.56 Beat 4.1 Mar. 31 2022 1.46 1.44 1.46 Beat 1.4 Dec. 31 2021 1.41 1.42 1.40 Missed -1.2 Sep. 1.65 1.64 1.71 Beat 4 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.54 1.54 1.66 Beat 7.8 Mar. 31 2021 1.57 1.56 1.52 Missed -2.4 Dec. 31 2020 1.37 1.37 1.34 Missed -2.3 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 11:06 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Prestige Assurance Says For The Period Ended Dec 31 PBT 491.8 Mln Naira Vs 732.2 Mln Naira
* PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, PROFIT BEFORE TAX 491.8 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 732.2 MILLION NAIRA. * PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN OF 12.44 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.27 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
Amgen Inc expected to post earnings of $4.09 a share - Earnings Preview
* Amgen Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Thousand Oaks California-based company is expected to report a 1.2% decrease in revenue to $6.761 billion from $6.85 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Amgen Inc is for earnings of $4.09 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and 5 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Amgen Inc is $278, above its last closing price of $253.65. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.44 4.44 4.70 Beat 5.9 Jun. 30 2022 4.37 4.40 4.65 Beat 5.8 Mar. 31 2022 4.06 4.09 4.25 Beat 3.8 Dec. 31 2021 4.15 4.08 4.36 Beat 6.9 Sep. 4.24 4.27 4.67 Beat 9.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.07 4.09 4.38 Beat 7.1 Mar. 31 2021 4.03 4.05 3.70 Missed -8.6 Dec. 31 2020 3.44 3.39 3.81 Beat 12.4 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 00:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Novo Nordisk A/S expected to post earnings of DKK5.82 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Bagsvaerd Denmark-based company is expected to report a 22.2% increase in revenue to DKK46.832 billion from DKK38.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S is for earnings of DKK5.82 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novo Nordisk A/S is $147, above its last closing price of $138.09. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Danish crowns). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 6.32 6.32 6.34 Beat 0.4 Jun. 30 2022 5.83 5.54 5.86 Beat 5.7 Mar. 31 2022 5.72 5.69 6.22 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 4.70 4.70 4.76 Beat 1.3 Sep. 5.00 4.99 5.27 Beat 5.6 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.75 4.75 5.26 Beat 10.8 Mar. 31 2021 5.13 5.13 5.45 Beat 6.2 Dec. 31 2020 3.94 3.94 4.01 Beat 1.9 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 06:32 GMT. All figures in Danish crowns unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks down
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week. At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3375 against the dollar, 0.77% weaker than its previous close. The rand's weakness reflects domestic growth concerns due to an ongoing...
kalkinemedia.com
Lotte Chemical Titan Says Qtrly Loss Attributable 317.2 Mln RGT
* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 317.2 MILLION RGT VERSUS PROFIT 168.9 MILLION RGT. * OUTLOOK OF CO EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN NEAR FUTURE IN VIEW OF VOLATILE EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-More comprehensive 2022 Q2 jobs data raise hard landing risk
DJI edges down, S&P 500 declines, Nasdaq slides ~1.5%. Dollar edges up; gold slips; crude, bitcoin decline. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MORE COMPREHENSIVE 2022 Q2 JOBS DATA RAISE HARD LANDING RISK...
kalkinemedia.com
Flour Mills Of Nigeria Posts Qtrly Group PBT 6.57 Bln Naira
* FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA - QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 6.57 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.77 BILLION NAIRA. * FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE OF 393.40 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 302.16 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co
* ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. * SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. * OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY RESTARTING PLANT. * FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS SHUTDOWN WILL...
kalkinemedia.com
Sernova Announces Advancements With Its Novel Cell Pouch System
* SERNOVA ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS WITH ITS NOVEL CELL POUCH SYSTEM™ TO PRESERVE THYROID FUNCTION FOLLOWING TOTAL THYROIDECTOMY. * SERNOVA CORP-STUDY DEMONSTRATES THYROID AUTO-TRANSPLANTATION INTO CELL POUCH CAN RESTORE THYROID HORMONE PRODUCTION FOLLOWING REMOVAL OF THYROID GLAND. * SERNOVA CORP - ENGAGED WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TOWARDS INITIATING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF...
kalkinemedia.com
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd Posts 2023 YTD Gross Average Production Of About 47,800 Bopd
* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - GROSS AVERAGE PRODUCTION IN 2023 YEAR TO DATE OF C.47,800 BOPD, 2022 NET CAPEX OF C.$115 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a...
kalkinemedia.com
Polypeptide Group CEO Resigns
* POLYPEPTIDE GROUP, A FOCUSED GLOBAL CDMO FOR PEPTIDE- AND OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS, TODAY ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION BY ITS CEO RAYMOND DE VRÉ. * A SEARCH FOR IDENTIFICATION OF A PROPER SUCCESSOR TO MR. DE VRÉ HAS BEEN INITIATED. * DR. PETER WILDEN (CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS) WILL...
kalkinemedia.com
United Airlines announces JV to develop sustainable fuel using ethanol
(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a new joint venture to develop and commercialize a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology that will use ethanol as a feedstock. The announcement comes at a time aircraft owners strive to curb emissions to become more environment friendly. Blue Blade Energy,...
kalkinemedia.com
Empire Metals Says Surface Sampling Carried Out In December At Pitfield Confirmed Extensive Copper Anomalism
* EMPIRE METALS - SURFACE SAMPLING CARRIED OUT IN DECEMBER AT PITFIELD CONFIRMED EXTENSIVE COPPER ANOMALISM JUST SOUTH OF HISTORIC MT SCRATCH WORKINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a...
kalkinemedia.com
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Receives Fast Track Designation From The FDA For Mavodelpar
* RENEO PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM THE FDA FOR MAVODELPAR (REN001) IN A GENOTYPE OF LONG-CHAIN FATTY ACID OXIDATION DISORDER (LC-FAOD) * RENEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TOPLINE DATA FROM STRIDE STUDY IN Q4 OF THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
Comments / 0