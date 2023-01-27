PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Paulding County man charged with killing a husband and wife is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity to the crime. 23-year-old Clay Dockery entered the pleas to two counts of aggravated murder. Dockery will be sent for a mental evaluation and also to see if he is competent to stand trial on the charges.

