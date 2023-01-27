Read full article on original website
Rare mountain lion hit by truck in Franklin County
It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some near the Labadie, Missouri, area who got to see a mountain lion up close.
Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through Thursday
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Arkansas, which does include the Little Rock forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel through I-30 and I-40, peaking on Tuesday across the area.
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MH School District to run snow routes Friday; some area schools remain closed
Mountain Home will be among the school districts to be open on Friday. Mountain Home buses will run snow routes in the morning at afternoon, and the same status goes for Yellville-Summit. The Bakersfield R-IV School District will resume classes with buses normal routes at driver’s discretion. Their Votech students...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mountain Home among schools closed Monday
The Mountain Home School District is among the schools being closed on Monday due to winter weather. Mountain Home is joined by Gainesville, Dora, Thornfield, West Plains, Hollister, Branson and Ava in closing their campuses. Mountain Home Christian Academy will also close its campus, but Monday will be an AMI...
Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
Limb debris pick up February 3
The City of Mountain Home is partnering with Waste Connections to do limb pickup inside the city limits only on February 3.Citizens who would like to request to have limb debris picked up need to contact the Mountain Home Street Department at 870-425-4708 or the Mayor’s Office at 870-425-5116 to be added to the list.
