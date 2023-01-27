Read full article on original website
fox17.com
CODE RED: Potential ice events in Middle Tennessee this week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a CODE RED alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. We are looking at a light icing event for both Tuesday & Wednesday morning. We will miss the biggest impact (which stays to the west) However, a Winter Weather Advisory is in...
Local County Fairs Earn Awards
Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Wayne Davenport of the Warren County Fair...
Six Tennessee Youth Win Beef Heifer Scholarship
30Murfreesboro, TN—Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
thunder1320.com
Raiderette dancers compete at Magic City Challenge
Coffee County Central Raiderette dancers competed at the Magic City Dance Challenge Saturday. The Raiderettes increased their Pom and Gameday routine scores by 10 points over last year. CHS placed 5th in Pom and 7th in Gameday routine. The Raiderettes will be guests on the Coffee Coaches Show Saturday Feb....
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Manchester Public Library invites children on an adventure through its ‘Story Time’ program
Beginning Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 am children ages 3-5 will join Youth Services Librarian and Event Coordinator, Daphanie Gragg on an adventure each week during Story Time. According to Miss Gragg each month will feature a different theme. March will incorporate themes of the outdoors and all of the...
radio7media.com
Mid-state checkpoints to be held in February
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR FEBRUARY 10 IN WAYNE COUNTY; FEBRUARY 12 IN LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES; FEBRUARY 17 IN LAWRENCE, LEWIS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES; AND FEBRUARY 24 IN MARSHALL AND MAURY COUNTIES. THE THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
thunder1320.com
SHELBYVILLE SWEEP: Coffee County gets two district blowouts Friday night
The no. 2 Lady Raiders took their show on the road Friday night and did not disappoint those who came to see. After being tied 7-7 early in the first, Coffee County Central took off on a 24-7 run to close the half, got double-figure scoring nights from three different players and thumped Shelbyville 61-28 to complete the regular season sweep of the Eaglettes.
16 Year Old Missing Juvenile From Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD requests the public’s help locating 16-year-old Alicia Garcia, who left her home in Spring Hill either early this morning or late last night on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She is 5’5 and weighs 120 pounds. No clothing or vehicle description is available....
Estill Springs Police Searching for Stolen Backhoe
Police in Estill Springs are on the lookout for a missing CASE Backhoe. It looks similar to the one pictured. It was stolen from the Timberlake area in Estill Springs last week. If you have any information, please call Franklin County Consolidated Communication at 931-967-2331. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
wgnsradio.com
Two-Vehicle Friday Night Crash in Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) A Friday night (1/27/2023) multi-vehicle crash resulted in injuries on the Old Nashville Highway at Hankins Drive. Smyrna Fire-Rescue's B – Shift emergency service personnel responded to a 2-vehicle personal injury accident on Old Nashville Highway at Hankins Drive. The accident involved a 4-door car and a 4-door SUV, both were white and compact size.
thunder1320.com
Deadline for CHS athletes to apply for Dream for Weave Scholarships is tomorrow
For the third year in a row the Dream for Weave Foundation, which is the charitable foundation named in honor of late WMSR sports director Dennis Weaver, will be distributing scholarship funds to graduating Coffee County Central athletes. The deadline to apply for the Dream For Weave Scholarship is Tuesday,...
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
thunder1320.com
Thunder Radio giving away Bonnaroo tickets
Thunder Radio WMSR – your community radio station in Manchester, Tennessee – is giving away three pairs of general admission tickets to the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. All you have to do for a chance to win is head on over to thunder1320.com and click on...
thunder1320.com
Unemployment rate down in Coffee County
Eighty-nine of Tennessee’s Counties End 2022 with Lower Unemployment Rates. Nearly every county in Tennessee ended 2022 with lower unemployment rates, according to the December 2022 data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The unemployment rate in Coffee County was at 3.0% in December, a decrease...
WSMV
Two children cause Spring Hill grass fire that threatened to burn home, firefighters say
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two elementary school age children caused a grass fire that threatened to burn a home on Colton Drive on Friday evening, the Spring Hill Fire Department said. Fire investigators determined two children were responsible for the fire after reviewing doorbell camera video and home security...
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
thunder1320.com
Dalyne Jay Branch
Dalyne Jay Branch, age 21, of Tullahoma, passed this life Monday January 23, 2023. He was born February 8, 2001 in Tullahoma, TN to Stacy Baker. Dalyne was very kind and sweet. As a child he loved playing Little League Baseball and youth Football. He attended school in Tullahoma. Dalyne enjoyed music and hanging out with his friends. He was always there to help anyone whether he knew them or not.
radio7media.com
Spring Hill police investigate Port Royal shooting
ON JANUARY 26, AT 10:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD TO MULTIPLE CALLS CONCERNING SOMEONE SHOOTING A GUN. WITNESSES HEARD SEVERAL GUNSHOTS AND SAW A PERSON STANDING OUTSIDE OF WHAT APPEARED TO BE A DARK-COLORED SUV SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE THAT WAS CLOSE TO IT. OFFICERS COULD NOT LOCATE ANY VICTIMS OR INVOLVED VEHICLES AT THAT TIME. A SHORT TIME LATER, THE SUBJECT IN THE CAR BEING SHOT AT RETURNED TO THE SCENE AND SPOKE WITH OFFICERS, WHO OBSERVED SEVERAL BULLET HOLES IN THE VEHICLE. OFFICERS COLLECTED OTHER EVIDENCE THAT WAS AT THE SCENE. THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
cannoncourier.com
Cannon and Surrounding Roadway Construction Update
CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) construction from near Barker Road (LM 1.2) to east of Hoover Road (LM 2.5): The right lane will remain closed through the work zone to allow contractor to complete grade work. Motorists should use caution and watch for any flaggers that may be present in the work zone.
WDEF
Cagle Mountain Crash Injures Multiple Drivers
DUNLAP. Tenn. (WDEF)- Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a head on collision on Cagle Mountain this morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. this morning on Highway 111. One driver was entrapped in their vehicle while a victim in the other vehicle was ejected as their car left the...
