desotocountynews.com
Cook announces candidacy for House District 6
Jarvis A. Cook Tuesday announced that he has qualified for candidacy on the ballot for House District 6 as a Democrat. Cook is an Olive Branch resident and native who graduated from Olive Branch High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi. Cook recently completed a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from Strayer University. He currently is a Human Resource Generalist at Kuehne+Nagel. Cook is also a licensed minister.
desotocountynews.com
Northwest Performing Arts Center named for college president
Photo: Northwest Mississippi Community College President Dr. Michael Heindl stands in front of the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on the Senatobia campus. (NWCC photo) Credit: Northwest Mississippi Community College news release. The standing-room-only crowd who gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Northwest Mississippi Community College’s new performing...
desotocountynews.com
Egner announces candidacy for County Supervisor
William E. Egner Tuesday announced that he qualified as a Democrat earlier in January for DeSoto County Supervisor in District 3. Egner currently serves as a planning commissioner for the City of Horn Lake. He is an 11-year resident of Horn Lake and has lived in DeSoto County for 27 years.
desotocountynews.com
Dianne Black to run for State Legislature
Turning her attention from a run for Congress in 2022, Olive Branch businesswoman Dianne Black is now running for the state Legislature. Black on Tuesday announced her candidacy for House District 52 state Legislature as a Democrat. House District 52 includes portions of DeSoto and Marshall counties. Black became the...
desotocountynews.com
East Side Throwback Night returns to Olive Branch High Thursday
Photo: From left, Jorah Lawrence and Trevor Joyner wear the East Side High uniforms they will have when they play Hernando Central Thursday at Olive Branch High School. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The Olive Branch High School basketball programs will again pay respect to its past and honor the beginning of Black...
desotocountynews.com
Southaven Police investigating tobacco store robbery
Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Southaven tobacco store Friday evening, Jan. 27. According to Southaven Police, Smokes Tobacco Store was robbed about 7 p.m. Friday, when a suspect wearing a red and black Nike sweatshirt, white N95 mask and a white skull cap entered the store and displayed a handgun to the store clerk.
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch K9 dogs fundraiser for bullet-resistant vests
For many law enforcement departments, bullet resistant vests for K-9s are not in the budget. Instead, departments rely on nonprofit assistance to acquire the protective gear. Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar accepted the responsibility to bring the community together and help fund four legged Officers from the Olive Branch Police Department named K9 Flip and K9 Zak for their Superhero cape (a bullet resistant Kevlar vest) to continue to safely save the community! Keeping K9s in Kevlar receives a 20 percent discount for K9 Storm, Inc vests saving donors $720! Each vest costs $2,480. A total of $4,960 is needed to fund both vests. Community donation assistance is requested and beyond appreciated to help support K9 Flip and K9 Zak.
desotocountynews.com
Lewisburg wrestlers take second at Charger Challenge meet
Photo: Lewisburg individual champions at Saturday’s Charger Challenge wrestling meet in Oxford (Credit @LHSW2022 on Twitter) Lewisburg wrestlers finished second at Saturday’s Charger Challenge wrestling meet in Oxford. Cabot (Arkansas) won the team title with 262.0 points to the Patriots 197.0 points. Oxford took third, followed by North...
desotocountynews.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Horn Lake woman
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has released information about a missing person from Horn Lake. The Silver Alert issued Sunday afternoon identified the missing woman as Shirley Ann McChriston, age 69 of Horn Lake. Officials say McChriston is described as a Black female, about five-feet-two inches tall and weighing 130...
desotocountynews.com
Ice storms bring uncertainty
Entergy offers tips, information to survive winter weather. Wintry weather can be pretty as a picture, but snow and ice formations can be as dangerous. That added weight on power lines and trees can often make them snap, causing power outages. Being prepared can help keep you safe. Predicting outages...
