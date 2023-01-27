Read full article on original website
Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral ParlorNikMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
Related
Ski bikes, snow bikes — whatever you call them, they're getting around Colorado
Let’s start with some semantics. First, if you’re thinking about fat bikes — those burly tires plowing through powder-packed trails — we are not talking about those. We are talking about snow bikes. Or snowbikes. Or are we talking about ski bikes or skibikes? (The space appears to be widely accepted, but then there’s the American SkiBike Association.) ...
KJCT8
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Weather Alerts:. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:. Lower Yampa River Basin-Central Yampa River Basin includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, and Meeker, until 5 pm Monday, January 30. Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys-West Elk...
Ski slopes benefitting from several inches of snow over weekend
Ski resorts across the state of Colorado have been benefiting from heavy snowfall this season.
Summit Daily News
What happens to spring runoff in the weeks after peak snowpack? Colorado scientists are trying to find out.
COLORADO — Water managers in the Colorado River basin are gaining a better understanding that what happens in the weeks after peak snowpack — not just how much snow accumulated over the winter — can have an outsize influence on the year’s water supply. Water year...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Colorado (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Colorado (And What Lives Within It) Encompassing a number of different regions including the Rocky Mountains, Colorado is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream. There are plenty of recreational activities to enjoy throughout the state, including hiking, fishing, winter sports, and wildlife viewing. But where might the largest forest in Colorado be located, and what can you expect out of visiting this location?
You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado
Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
20-plus inches of snow, -20° windchill as winter blast hits Colorado
More winter weather is on the way to Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with part of the state looking at some pretty deep snow, while other areas are facing off with a frigid temperature plunge. Let's start with the snow:. While snowfall will be mostly restricted to the...
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Summit Daily News
A perfect storm of snow delays lifts, draws huge crowds at Steamboat Resort
STEAMBOAT RESORT — With 21 inches of fresh powder recorded at mid-mountain through Sunday, Jan. 29, Steamboat Resort eclipsed the 300-inch mark for the season. That threshold isn’t annually noted, but was hit in March over the last four 300-inch seasons. The classic, fluffy snow drew thousands to...
9News
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List
Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
WATCH: Stranded Colorado Band Entertains Fellow Drivers
Imagine you're trying to drive through a Colorado canyon. Interstate 70. Midwinter. and something happens at the front of the line of traffic. Everything comes to a halt. Well, if you happen to be a band, or stuck near a band, then you make the most of it. While returning...
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
COLD, COLD, COLD!
Colorado is locked in the grip of a late January Arctic Outbreak that spreads from the Rockies to the northeast part of the nation.We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Monday for bitter cold and light snow.Over the weekend Denver International Airport picked up a little over a half inch officially. Other metro areas saw anywhere from 1/2" to 3" of snow.Steamboat Springs has been buried since last week with over 3 feet of snow. With many ski areas picking up 1 to near 2 feet!Low temperatures will tumble well below zero over the Denver Metro area and...
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
Summit Daily News
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Hunters Can Comment on Colorado’s Big Game License Distribution until February 20
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado. To help inform this process, CPW is looking for input from residents and nonresidents interested in big game hunting in Colorado. It has set up a big game license distribution and preference point comment form that will be live until February 20, 2023.
How Many Degrees?! These Are the Craziest Temperatures to Ever Hit Colorado
Colorado is no stranger to bizarre weather. Every native knows the Centennial State could have a storm one minute and sunshine the next. Residents have also experienced their fair share of extreme weather phenomena. From hailstorms to tornadoes to avalanches — Colorado sees it all. READ: How Does Colorado...
Adorable Colorado Bear Smiles And Waves at Wildlife Camera
In case you're in the need of a smile, you'll love this adorable Colorado bear striking a pose for this wildlife camera in Boulder. Some people despise taking pictures regardless of what the picture is for. How many Facebook friends do you have right now with profile pictures that aren't of them because they don't like the pictures they take? More than you might think, go look. Most animals don't like to get pictures taken either. Or maybe they do, but they don't stay still long enough to take them, so they're all just a blur. One local bear in Colorado though was getting ready for Madonna's Colorado concert later this year and was striking a serious pose... You've got to see this cuteness.
