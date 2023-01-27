Read full article on original website
Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery
PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
NAACP leader condemns Newburgh school board’s treatment of incident involving teachers
The three women and one man posted remarks viewed as inappropriate after a teacher took a photo of a braid found on the floor belonging to an African American girl and suggesting it was a snake. The teachers were suspended with pay by the school board and recently allowed to...
Thurston launches primary campaign for supervisor position
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Incumbent Wappinger Town Supervisor Dick Thurston intends to run a Republican primary to retain his position. Thurston lost the support of the town’s Republican Committee last week when the committee endorsed Republican Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini as the Republican candidate for town supervisor.
Top Ulster officials speak out in death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
KINGSTON – Three top officials of Ulster County government, Friday, condemned the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the hands of former police officers. In a joint statement, County Executive Jen Metzger, Sheriff Juan Figueroa and Legislature Chairwoman Tracey Bartels said their “hearts break for the family of Tyre Nichols for the tragedy they are experiencing. We are deeply disturbed by what transpired in Memphis and do not condone the misuse of force, and fully expect that our national community will be equally outraged. “
Five more cops hired in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Five men took their oaths of office on Friday to become the newest members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. The new hires bring the force up to 88 sworn members, with four vacancies remaining. In his first swearing-in ceremony as mayor, Marc Nelson vowed to continue to support the police department.
Drag queen Lady Bunny packs house in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Lady Bunny, an international drag queen legend brought her “Pig in a Wig” show to a full house at The Academy in Poughkeepsie on Saturday night. The 60-year-old was born in North Carolina as John Ingle and has had an affinity for performing all of her life, she said.
Homicide in Peekskill; suspects in custody
PEEKSKILL – One man is dead and Peekskill City Police said they have persons of interest in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. Police were called to the 600 block of John Street for a report of shots fires. When they arrived, they...
State audit critical of Orange-Ulster BOCES IT controls
GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES officials did not establish adequate internal controls over nonstudent network user accounts to help prevent unauthorized use, access or loss, according to the findings of a state comptroller’s office audit. The study also found sensitive information technology control weaknesses that were communicated confidentially to...
Long missing fire department trumpet brought home to Port Jervis (VIDEO)
PORT JERVIS – It remains a mystery how a sterling silver trumpet crafted for Port Jervis Engine Co. No. 2 in 1857, the company’s founding year, wound up in Massachusetts. In fact, current members were unaware of its existence until it was found on eBay. It is now...
Man wanted on warrants for attempted rape
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh Town Police are looking for a 24-year-old man on a charge of attempted rape. Juan Balbuena was arrested in February 2021 and previously arrested on a warrant for the same charge. He has again failed to show up for court, so another warrant has...
Sullivan Land Bank seeks $2 million for Broadway, Monticello projects
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Land Bank is applying to the state for $2 million in grant funds to rehabilitate three properties on Monticello’s Broadway corridor. Executive Director Freda Eisenburg said they would hope to restore those buildings and return them to the tax rolls through sales. “The...
Two highway fatalities – I-84 and Thruway
MID-HUDSON – A two-car crash on Interstate 84 in the Town of Wallkill on Sunday afternoon claimed one life, State Police said. The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were injured. The crash led to...
Port Jervis land annexation deal complete
PORT JERVIS – The annexation of approximately 122 acres of land from the Town of Deerpark into the City of Port Jervis has been approved, Mayor Kelly Decker has announced. The two parcels will be officially taken over by the city in a matter of weeks, he said. “This...
City of Kingston launches ARPA small business grant program
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has launched the ARPA Small Business Grant Program, which is made possible with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city has allocated $1 million of its $17.3 million ARPA award to aid local businesses in the city in responding to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19.
Drug task force captures suspected crack dealer
POUGHKEEPSIE – James Jenkins, a 39-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident, was arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force at his Virginia Avenue residence on January 27 after a search warrant was executed at his dwelling. He has been charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with...
Kingston man arrested in connection with robbery and grand larceny
KINGSTON – A Kingston man, who had been indicted for several felony offenses, was arrested on Thursday by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and the US Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. It is alleged that Daniel Neal IV, 43, forcefully stolen $3,000 in cash and...
Sullivan County Airport director passes away
WURTSBORO – Jim Arnott, the administrator of Sullivan County International Airport, has lost his fight with pancreatic cancer. The Wurtsboro resident was 74 years old at the time of his passing last Friday, January 27. “Jim was an extraordinary public servant,” said Legislature Chairman Rob Doherty. “He was instrumental...
Troopers attempt to identify possible car theft subject
WAPPINGER – State police from the Wappinger barracks are trying to identify a man concerning a stolen vehicle case. On January 10, a vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger and later found in the City of Newburgh. Police...
