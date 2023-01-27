KINGSTON – Three top officials of Ulster County government, Friday, condemned the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the hands of former police officers. In a joint statement, County Executive Jen Metzger, Sheriff Juan Figueroa and Legislature Chairwoman Tracey Bartels said their “hearts break for the family of Tyre Nichols for the tragedy they are experiencing. We are deeply disturbed by what transpired in Memphis and do not condone the misuse of force, and fully expect that our national community will be equally outraged. “

