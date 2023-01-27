Read full article on original website
True crime podcast host Ashley Flowers bringing tour to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Attention all true crime fans! You could soon have a front-row seat to all the action behind solving cold cases. Best known for her weekly true-crime podcast, "Crime Junkie," podcast host and author Ashley Flowers is hitting the road and bringing her new podcast, "The Deck," on tour for live shows.
Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people away
Some 7-Eleven locations including one in Austin have started playing opera music to keep homeless people off their premises. The convenience spot is notorious for attracting people who are living on the streets. According to a news article, "Opera singing has been booming outside a store in Austin, Texas, and at multiple locations in California where the Democrat-run cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco are gripped by homelessness crises."
Traffic pedestrian accidents increasing in Austin
Traffic deaths in Austin are on the rise. The city has broken its record for most traffic deaths for the second year in a row.
House at center of Chris Beard arrest affidavit listed for $4.95M
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home owned by former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been put up for sale for $4.95 million. It’s the same Tarrytown home police responded to in December when Beard was arrested for third-degree felony family violence. Travis County Tax Office records show the 1901 Vista Lane home is owned by Beard’s company, Baseline Group LLC.
Austin’s Best Shops for Western Wear, Cowboy Boots and Other Texas Treasures
Allens Boots is a South Congress classic with a red cowboy boot sign you can recognize from a mile away. With a focus on tradition, Allens can outfit guests with kicks for hard work or fashion-forward style. The shop’s Wall of Fame showcases the many prominent celebrities who have visited this boot haven for a true Texas experience — this is where to bring out-of-towners looking to leave with a souvenir pair of boots.
Emerie gets a trip to Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock
Emerie is five years old and has been battling cancer, and she recently lost her parents. On Friday, she was able to go on her dream trip to Kalahari Resorts.
Central Texas weather: Wintry temps, precipitation incoming
A Winter Storm Watch is set to start at noon Monday for most of Central Texas, with near freezing temperatures and possible freezing rain. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast so you can stay safe.
Rally for Tyre Nichols held in Austin
The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally Saturday at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later.
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday, Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will activate its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, in anticipation of overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. The City – along with Travis County, Capital Metro and other local service providers – activates the plan when...
Central Texas weather: Foggy, soggy start to Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - We have a foggy and soggy start to our Saturday. The fog clears as we move toward the afternoon, but there is a tiny rain chance, mainly to the east of I-35 throughout the day. We will warm up to the mid-60s this afternoon. Sunday, we will...
40 businesses now open, coming soon to Leander & Cedar Park
Cedar Park's Sephora store is located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. E100. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new business and entertainment options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming soon in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the two cities.
Baylor vs Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Baylor vs Texas prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, January 30. Record: Baylor (16-5), Texas (17-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s. Coaches Poll,. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s...
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85
AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
2 injured in San Marcos shooting early Sunday
San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN they responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located off Craddock Avenue.
This Austin restaurant has the best tacos in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos, it’s a dish that can be fused with any cuisine in the world and can be as simple as a tortilla and some cheese or as complex as your foodie mind can conjure up. But there are not many concoctions out there that can compete with some grade-A fish tacos.
