ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' video is huge win for trans acceptance

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A dreamy, hazy, and ethereal vibe took over Swifities on Friday after Taylor Swift dropped the music video for her next single off her album Midnights.

But it was much more than a Lavender Haze for the LGBTQ+ community as Swift, 33, chose to cast transgender actor and model Laith Ashely De La Cruz as her love interest.

Snuggled up together in the middle of a party and dancing in a purple hazy room, Ashley and Swift portray a couple deep in the “honeymoon phase” of their relationship.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Throughout the music video, which Swift directed and wrote, it’s clear the love interests are so enthralled in each other they can’t see anything around them

And while many can resonate with the lavender haze feeling, for people in the transgender community, it’s especially special to see Ashely, 33, play the main love interest.


Know for his modeling and transgender activism, Ashley has built a large platform to advocate for transgender rights and share his story. Swift said she “absolutely adored” working with him on the music video.

After the launch of Lavender Haze , he thanked Swift for “allowing me to play a small part in your story.”

“Thank you for being an ally. Representation matters,” Ashley added.

In the last year, transgender rights have come under attack both in the media and in legislation.

Online, right-wingers like Matt Walsh, Ben Shapiro , and Jordan Peterson have attacked the meaning of gender by mocking transgender people and sometimes sharing misinformation about healthcare.

Author JK Rowling has launched Twitter attacks on transgender women.

Several states have proposed bills that deny or limit access to gender-affirming healthcare in children.

Other states have passed or proposed bills that restrict or ban teachers from having discussions about gender identity in schools.

For the transgender community and allies, representation matters now more than ever and it seems Swift knows that.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Indy100

Sam Smith defended amid criticism for ‘raunchy’ new music video for 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends'

'Unholy' singer Sam Smith must be protected at all costs, especially when they’re facing criticism for the content of their new music video, 'I’m Not Here To Make Friends'.Smith marked the release of their latest album Gloria on Friday by uploading a video for the track, which is a collaboration with producer and musician Calvin Harris and the Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.The four-minute film begins with Smith exiting a golden helicopter in a glamorous, fluffy pink dress, before dancing on a staircase in an all-black outfit complete with a feathered headdress.However, it appears the main upset from people averse to...
Indy100

Mr Beast just cured 1000 people's blindness in one video

YouTube legend Mr. Beast, the creator with the most followers on the platform has gone above and beyond in his latest video to help cure 1000 people of blindness. The 24-year-old, real name Jimmy Donaldson, begins his latest viral video (which was partially leaked back in October) by explaining that around 200 million people alive today have trouble with blindness. A surgeon then explains that half of all the blindness in the world can be stopped with just a simple 10-minute surgery.The YouTuber adds: "If you're wondering how the surgery allows people to see again, it's because the lens in...
Indy100

The Mikayla Nogueira mascara eyelash controversy explained

Mikayla Nogueira has come under fire by viewers who have accused the TikTok beauty influencer of wearing fake eyelashes when reviewing a mascara.The 24-year-old from Massachusetts has amassed a large following on the platform (14.4m followers) from her makeup tutorials and reviews on the latest make-up trends and products.Her latest video has raised more eyebrows than eyelashes where Nogueira shared her thoughts on L’Oreal Telescopic Life mascara.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFor a few moments of the 44-second clip posted on January 25, the words: "L'Oreal Paris Partner" appeared on screen which would suggest this is a sponsored...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Indy100

Kylie Jenner had surprising reaction to TikToker who mocked baby name

After months of speculation and waiting, Kylie Jenner finally revealed the name of her baby boy to the world: Aire.Aire, pronounced like “air,” is Jenner’s second child with rapper Travis Scott. The first is her four-year-old daughter, Stormi. With the announcement of Aire’s name came the obvious jokes and mockery that many celebrities face when they reveal the name of their child. On Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, people joked about Jenner’s son’s name using it as wordplay in songs like No Air by Jordin Sparks to make memes. But Jenner seems to have a good sense of humour about the...
Indy100

Britney Spears 'rages' after fans finally cross a line

Since the start of her fame, Britney Spears’ fans have been looking out for her - arguably more than anyone else. So when Spears, 41, suddenly disappeared from her beloved Instagram this week, fans immediately sprang into action to ensure the singer-songwriter was alright. The teen pop idol is known for posting long notes sharing her thoughts and feelings, intimate photos, and videos of herself dancing on her Instagram.But Spears seemingly deactivated or deleted her Instagram after posting a long rant which triggered fans to reportedly call the police on Tuesday, and request they conduct a welfare check on Spears.At...
Indy100

BBC issues apology over Paul Mescal mistake in Oscars coverage

The BBC has apologised after a nationality mix-up where Irish actor Paul Mescal was incorrectly referred to as "British," in their Oscars coverage.The 26-year-old actor from Maynooth, Kildare secured his first Academy Award nomination for "Best Actor" in Aftersun.Mescal was nominated alongside British actor Bill Nighy for his performance in Living, and news of their achievement appeared on BBC News.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter But viewers quickly noticed that Mescal was incorrectly referred to as a "British actor," as the on-screen text read: "2023 Oscar nominations: British actors Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy are nominated for leading...
Indy100

What is the 'lucky girl syndrome' taking over TikTok?

If you've been on TikTok recently, chances are you've scrolled across the 'lucky girl syndrome' with people claiming to have changed their lives by applying the theory. In December, content creator Laura Galebe (@lauragalebe) introduced the concept to TikTok. Since then, many of her 2.5 million viewers have experimented with her affirmations and have taken to the platform to share their results. "I genuinely consider myself one of the luckiest people I know," Laura said. "I get the most insane opportunities thrown at me out of nowhere." Laura said she has always felt like the odds have been in...
Indy100

Conspiracy theorists go after Beyonce's 'illuminati' performance

Legendary musical artist Beyoncé recently had a lavish and exclusive concert at Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, her first performance since 2018.She sang 19 songs, including “Brown Skin Girl,” with her daughter, Blue Ivy, 11.Despite the concert being teased as a “weekend where your dreams become your destination,” conspiracy theorists are going after the Renaissance artist’s performance over unfounded claims it had illuminati undertones.In numerous TikTok videos, people have taken it upon themselves to share clips from Beyoncé’s performance, highlighting what they felt were signs of something dark.In one video, someone assumed the songstress was performing “rituals in our...
Indy100

Man slammed for telling girlfriend and sister to 'cover up' their bras in front of his parents

A man has drawn fierce criticism online for asking his girlfriend and her sister to cover up when his parents came to visit.The 26-year-old guy explained on Reddit that he and the two women were in the middle of an at-home yoga session when his mum and dad stopped by.He said he had begun the twice-weekly classes at his house upon the recommendation of his girlfriend whose younger sister is a personal trainer. “Yesterday, my mother called me asking me if I was still going to give her the freezer I no longer used. I said yes and told her...
Indy100

How Julia Fox commented on TikTok mascara trend and caused total chaos

People who have been scrolling on TikTok's "For You" page have probably come across a bunch of videos with the word "mascara" in them.At first, it's natural to think it is about the best brands for the cosmetic item or tutorials highlighting how it works.However, it is not about the makeup product.Some people on the platform didn't realise this, including Julia Fox, who has landed herself in hot water for regrettably commenting on someone's TikTok video. So what exactly does "mascara" mean on TikTok?Mascara is essentially a code word for talking about sexual relationships while getting around the platform's strict...
Indy100

Paul Mescal just revealed the TV show he couldn't stop watching as a child

Paul Mescal is one of the hottest properties in showbiz right now, thanks to an Oscar nomination and an acclaimed theatre run. He wasn’t always a Hollywood big shot though. In fact, it wasn’t long ago that he was just a kid watching his favourite show. The actor has been getting all nostalgic for his younger years during an appearance on popular podcast Off Menu with comedians James Acaster and Ed Gamble.When asked what his favourite TV programmes were growing up, Mescal replied: “I watched a lot of Winnie the Pooh growing up… if Winnie the Pooh came in with...
Indy100

TikTok influencer's size 'test' for women has gone down as well as you'd expect

A TikToker has become an overnight legend for issuing a biting response to a fellow content creator. Fin Hamilton created a stitch of a video posted by the influencer known only as Esteban, in which he boasts of a special test that he makes women take. In the clip, Esteban walks down a corridor as he tells his 2.3 million followers: “I make all the girls that I bring home walk through this.” Pausing before squeezing through a narrow doorway, he continues: “Because if they don’t fit through this then they probably shouldn’t be coming home with me.” The video, captioned “use this...
Indy100

Jordan Peterson teases 'major announcement' on Joe Rogan show

Controversial clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson told Twitter followers he had a “major announcement” to make, sparking theories about what it could be.Peterson, 60, tweeted on Thursday morning informing people he would be seeing podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan on Friday 27, January to record an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He told followers he has “a major announcement to make on his show” adding that he was “looking forward to it.” Twitter users quickly got to work speculating about what the announcement may be pertaining to, with some believing it had to do with Peterson’s recent controversy...
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

Why does Twitter really, really want you to follow this one random fashion guy?

Since the “For You” Twitter page launched, it seems like everyone has suddenly become familiar with a Twitter user known as "Menswear Guy."According to Twitter users, the “For You” timeline has been filled with content from the menswear expert known by his Twitter handle, @dieworkwear but whose real name is Derek Guy. And nobody really knows why... not even Guy.“My guess is as good as anybody else's,” Guy, a men’s fashion writer, told GQ in an interview.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe “For You” timeline often shows humorous or viral tweets from well-known Twitter users. But Guy’s content...
Indy100

Mystery fart erupts on The View and it has everyone talking

A bizarre fart noise distracted The View fans on Wednesday (25 January) during a discussion about reports of classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home.Whoopi Goldberg appeared to point out a spillage to Sara Haines, who instantly jumped off her seat and tried to use her paper to waft it away. In that moment, a large fart noise erupted as Alyssa Farah Griffin giggled and informed viewers: "We had a little spillage on the other side of the table."Sara replied "now it's on my pants," while wiping her trousers as Whoopi helped move the spill. She managed to continue through...
Indy100

Women are realising that their tattoos are actually a secret symbol for swingers

Several women have been left in hysterics and perhaps regretting their own life decisions after accidentally getting tattoos that are actually a secret code for swingers. In two seemingly unrelated incidents, two women have opened up on TikTok about their upside down pineapple tattoos that they have on their arms without realising that the symbol actually gives out a hidden meaning to couples who are looking to hook up with other couples. According to Urban Dictionary an upside down pineapple stands for: "The pineapple represents hospitality and welcoming. A pineapple is placed on a porch or mail box by swingers...
HAWAII STATE
Indy100

Marie Kondo says she's given up on tidying

Her tidying methods may have sparked joy across the world, but Marie Kondo has thrown in the towel when it comes to keeping her own home neat.The ‘KonMari’ icon became a household name thanks to her chart-topping 2019 Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and her best-selling book ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up’.But now, her life has changed, and a new kind of magic has taken over: the joys of motherhood.“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” she told The Washington Post last week.“I...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy