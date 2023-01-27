Read full article on original website
Related
Trump faces October trial in New York after dropping final bid to dodge Letitia James' $250 million fraud lawsuit
Trump has withdrawn his last attempt to dodge a lawsuit that could run the Trump Organization out of New York. Now he must file an answer by Thursday.
Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale
Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
Years After The Bernie Madoff Scandal, Where Is The Madoff Family Now?
The family of Bernie Madoff, who ran the largest Ponzi scheme in American history, is no stranger to premature deaths and controversy. The Madoff family has been shrouded in scandal and tragedy. Notoriously, Bernie Madoff ran the largest Ponzi scheme ever in the United States, defrauding thousands of people out of billions of dollars with a now-notorious investment scam. He was sentenced to spend 150 years in prison in 2009 after being convicted of a slew of fraud charges.
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Brags About All The Courtroom Winning. No, She Will Not Be Taking Questions At This Time.
Fresh off being fined a million dollars and called out by a federal judge for abusive, bad faith litigation, Alina Habba is back on air to assure the MAGA faithful that he is winning BIGLY. The former president is doing so much winning he’s actually sick of it, Habba explained...
NJ Democrat joins NY Republicans in congressional effort to sink NYC's congestion pricing
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) won't be smiling if New York launches its planned congestion pricing program. New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer has repeatedly criticized the program, which would toll drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street. [ more › ]
Jamaican cleric convicted in NY state terrorism trial
NEW YORK (AP) — A Jamaican cleric accused of recruiting support for the Islamic State group was convicted Thursday of state terrorism charges after being extradited to New York City following an undercover New York Police Department sting that went international. Abdullah el-Faisal is due to be sentenced next month after his conviction in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on counts including soliciting or providing support for an act of terrorism, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said. Bragg’s office said it was the first-ever state-level trial on terrorism charges. New York’s laws on terrorism were passed in the aftermath of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. El-Faisal, who had previously served prison time in Britain after being convicted of incitement and stirring racial hatred and had also been deported from Kenya, was arrested in his native Jamaica in 2017 and extradited to New York City in 2020.
nexttv.com
It's On: Bally Sports RSNs Headed for Bankruptcy
Restructuring of Sinclair Broadcast's floundering Diamond Sports Group will see its largest creditors become owners ... and the RSNs' pro team partners bracing for a huge financial hit. Culminating perhaps the biggest financial disaster in sports media history, Diamond Sports Group, the heavily indebted subsidiary that manages Sinclair Broadcast Group's...
'Petty and Vindictive Behavior': Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan Defends Kicking Out Lawyers Who Work For Firms Involved With Lawsuits Against the Venue
"If you're being sued, you don't have to welcome the person into your home."
wearebuffalo.net
New York State Suing Google, Could Destroy The Company As We Know It
New York State is suing Google. If NY wins the lawsuit, Google, as we know it, could be destroyed. Attorney General Letitia James recently filed a lawsuit against the digital company. Why Is New York State Suing Google?. To stop Google’s anticompetitive practices and order it to sell off various...
US News and World Report
Juan Valdez Coffee Exec Gets 3-6 Years Prison in New York Over $900,000 Theft
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former top executive at the North American operator of Juan Valdez coffee has been sentenced to between three and six years in a New York state prison after stealing more than $900,000 from the company. Rosita Joseph, 52, the former chief operating officer of NFCGC...
NYC townhouse and occult researchers’ headquarters lists for $15M
This Upper West Side townhouse offers opulence in this world — and a longtime relationship with the otherworldly. The American Society for Psychical Research, a 138-year-old nonprofit committed to studying “extraordinary or as yet unexplained phenomena,” has put its tony headquarters on the market for $15 million. Founded in 1885, the ASPR claims to be “the oldest psychical research organization in the United States” on its website, where it explains its focus on answering such questions as “How is mind related to matter, energy, space and time? In what unexplained ways do we interconnect with the universe and each other?” The group names...
Apple Insider
NYPD finds AirTag tracking its patrol car
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Officers from the New York Police Department discovered one of Apple'sAirTags hidden under their car's hood, but don't appear to have traced the owner. The marked NYPD police car was reportedly patrolling the Queens...
Hudson Valley Tattoo Artist Guilty of ‘Seditious Conspiracy’
A former Hudson Valley business owner described as having a "fetish for freedom" was found guilty in federal court of plotting to overthrow the government. Roberto Minuta was one of four men found guilty of Seditious Conspiracy by a jury in Washington D.C. on Monday. The Department of Justice proved in court that the 38-year-old Newburgh man conspired to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election win on January 6 of 2021.
Refinery29
A Week In New York, NY, On A $58,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a development coordinator who makes $58,000 per year and spends some of her...
King Charles’ Crown Estate is coming after Elon Musk’s Twitter over skipping rent payments on London offices
Three lawsuits have now been filed by landlords against Musk's Twitter for rent arrears, including a case action that involves King Charles. Twitter is being accused of dodging rent (again). Britain’s Crown Estate, an independent commercial business that manages the property portfolio belonging to the British monarch, filed a case...
The second richest person in Connecticut
Steven Cohen didn't come from money, but he was always aware of what money could buy. From an early age, he was driven to be rich. He showed an incredible talent for predicting probabilities and uncertainties. He spent his youth playing Poker and making more money than his father. However, he wasn't content. He knew Wall Street had more money than casinos and wanted some.
Comments / 0