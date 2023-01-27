Read full article on original website
Light+of+heS+ar
4d ago
Put any bowl of ice cream in front of me and it will be gone so quick that there will be no question as to "what flavor is this?" 😂
Reply
13
edmund radziewicz
4d ago
French Vanilla ice cream is creamy smooth and full of flavor .While regular Vanilla ice cream is sort of bland .
Reply(2)
12
John Slocum
5d ago
French vanilla is the bomb. baskin robbins USED to make a French vanilla shake that was worth walking a mile to get
Reply
5
Related
Allrecipes.com
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Allrecipes.com
What's the Difference Between Devil's Food Cake and Chocolate Cake?
Chocolate cakes come in all forms — bundt, layers, cupcakes; frosted, unfrosted, glazed. But beyond its shape and its frosting, is there any real distinction between one chocolate cake and another?. Technically, yes. However, where German chocolate and Black Forest cakes have very distinct ingredients — a coconut-pecan frosting...
princesspinkygirl.com
Vanilla Mug Cake
This easy Vanilla Mug Cake recipe is the fastest way to make a cake for one that cooks in the microwave in under 2 minutes. With just a few simple ingredients, no eggs, and minimal effort, you can indulge in a single serving dessert that you don’t have to share!
Costco Added a New Pastry to Its Bakery Section and You’ll Want to Try It ASAP
It’s no secret that Costco’s bakery items are some of our favorites here at Kitchn. Whether it’s their famous chocolate chip ricotta or their beloved pumpkin pie that leaves us thinking about it all year long, it’s easy to find a dessert that just hits the spot. And we have a feeling these new pastries will also be making our grocery list.
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft
The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
Candy Lovers Rejoice! Dairy Queen is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Blizzard Flavor
DQ's Blizzard of the Month for Jan. 2023 is a returning champ.
Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream
In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
The Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients You Should Add To Your Soup To Slim Down This Winter
Soup season is in full swing–which is great for those of us looking for great recipes that can also help us reach our New Year’s weight loss goals, because soups offer practically endless opportunities to pack in nutritious, filling, low-calorie ingredients. In fact, there are tons of delicious soup ingredients that offer up incredible anti-inflammatory properties, which is a major key to a healthy diet. Chronic inflammation in the body can lead to issues like insulin and leptin resistance, which can hold you back significantly on your weight loss journey. But by adding the right foods to your plate (or, in this case, your bowl) you’ll be well on your way to less inflammation–not to mention a slimmer waistline.
suggest.com
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Allrecipes.com
Oreo Is Releasing a New Cookie and It's the "Most Oreo" Oreo Ever
Milk is about to have a new favorite cookie because Oreo is releasing its most exciting (and maybe slightly bizarre) innovation yet. The brand announced its "Most Oreo" Oreos will hit shelves later this month. What exactly could be more Oreo than an Oreo, you ask? Why, an Oreo that's...
Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened
According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.
Allrecipes.com
The Only Way We Will Make Kraft Mac & Cheese From Now on Isn't on the Box
When you need an easy meal that satisfies kids and adults alike, a lot of people reach for that blue box of mac and cheese (it even won Best Boxed Mac & Cheese in our Community Choice Awards!). Making a box of mac and cheese is simple: boil water, cook and drain noodles, stir together the sauce, and combine everything together. But recently there have been a few hacks popping up that seem to not only make prepping mac and cheese look easier, but also make the final dish even more delicious. To see if they work, and if the hacked mac and cheese is as good as they make it out to be, I followed the instructions for three different mac and cheese hacks. Here's how they rank.
Allrecipes.com
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?
I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
8 Limited Edition Valentine's Day Treats That Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat
From Tyson to Halo Top to Pop-Tarts—there's something on the list for everyone!
Comments / 40