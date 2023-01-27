ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KXRM

UPDATE: All lanes are now open for previously icy roads

WEDNESDAY 02/01/2023 1:21 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that as of 1:19 p.m., all lanes of Santa Fe Dr. and E. Northern Ave are now open. ORIGINAL STORY: Water on road in Pueblo creates unsafe conditions WEDNESDAY 02/01/2023 8:25 a.m. Pueblo Water said the water is the result of a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Fight at Colorado Springs bar overnight

WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Person found dead by firefighters in Pueblo home

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said the person who was killed in a fatal structure fire on Friday, Jan. 27 was found by firefighters while they attempted to put out the fire. According to PPD, on Friday, Jan. 27 around 5:30 a.m., police and firefighters with the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Parolee involved in standoff south of Colorado Springs has 8 felony convictions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs on Monday, an armed robbery suspect is in custody. According to the Fountain Police Department, officers tracked someone suspected of robbing a Circle K to a detached garage in the 100 block of Fordham Street near Fontaine Boulevard and Grinell Boulevard. A standoff ensued before the suspect tried running and was eventually taken into custody. Police believe the suspect, 34-year-old Nathan Rowell, is tied to multiple burglaries in the area. Fountain Police add he has eight prior felony convictions and is a parolee.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into Pueblo cruiser

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a suspect in an aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft was arrested after they attempted to run from officers and crashed into a PPD cruiser. According to PPD, on Saturday, Jan. 28 at around 12:35 p.m. a PPD officer saw a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Identify suspect from multiple armed robberies in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple armed robberies. PPD said the robberies occurred through the last few weeks of January. PPD tweeted about the robberies on Monday, Jan. 30, and said the man in accompanying photos is between […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town

Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

17-year-old indigenous girl missing from Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert was sent out on Wednesday, Jan. 25 alerting the public of a 17-year-old missing from Southeast Colorado Springs. According to the alert, Kayleen Savage is an indigenous girl, 5’2″ tall and weighing 95 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Jan. 23, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

New Neighbors Club slated to meet Feb. 28

The New Neighbors Club will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Abbey Events Center, 2951 E. U.S. 50. Doors open at 9 a.m. The program will feature the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey by Larry Oddo. Reservations are required by Feb. 19 and may be made by calling Dee Davis at 719-275-7327.
FLORENCE, CO
KXRM

Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
CANON CITY, CO

