WATCH: Deputy shows off dance moves at Lewis-Palmer High School north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy has got moves!. Check out Deputy Chad Wheat at Lewis-Palmer High School recently in the video at the top of this article. Video courtesy Jeanette Laudner/LPHS Poms Moms.
UPDATE: All lanes are now open for previously icy roads
WEDNESDAY 02/01/2023 1:21 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that as of 1:19 p.m., all lanes of Santa Fe Dr. and E. Northern Ave are now open. ORIGINAL STORY: Water on road in Pueblo creates unsafe conditions WEDNESDAY 02/01/2023 8:25 a.m. Pueblo Water said the water is the result of a […]
WATCH: Fight at Colorado Springs bar overnight
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
WATCH: 140+ crashes reported in Colorado Springs in 24 hours
The declaration will be in effect through the morning of Feb. 4. SNOW FUN! Some hardy pups enjoyed the cold weather Sunday!. Our news crew got the entire dramatic conclusion on tape!. COLD morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. Warming up later this week!
Divers and Swift Water Rescue Pull Woman from the Arkansas River After Accident
Divers working with a swift water rescue team helped pull a Canon City woman out of her vehicle after it went off the road, down a 50-foot embankment, and crashed in the Arkansas River. The wreck happened yesterday morning along Highway 50 near Canon City. Another driver called 911 after...
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
Person found dead by firefighters in Pueblo home
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said the person who was killed in a fatal structure fire on Friday, Jan. 27 was found by firefighters while they attempted to put out the fire. According to PPD, on Friday, Jan. 27 around 5:30 a.m., police and firefighters with the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded […]
Parolee involved in standoff south of Colorado Springs has 8 felony convictions
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs on Monday, an armed robbery suspect is in custody. According to the Fountain Police Department, officers tracked someone suspected of robbing a Circle K to a detached garage in the 100 block of Fordham Street near Fontaine Boulevard and Grinell Boulevard. A standoff ensued before the suspect tried running and was eventually taken into custody. Police believe the suspect, 34-year-old Nathan Rowell, is tied to multiple burglaries in the area. Fountain Police add he has eight prior felony convictions and is a parolee.
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
Firefighters report trapped individual following crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash Sunday morning on Jan. 29. CSFD said they are working with a trapped occupant near El Capitan and Union Boulevard. The public is advised to use alternate routes.
Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into Pueblo cruiser
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a suspect in an aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft was arrested after they attempted to run from officers and crashed into a PPD cruiser. According to PPD, on Saturday, Jan. 28 at around 12:35 p.m. a PPD officer saw a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of […]
Identify suspect from multiple armed robberies in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple armed robberies. PPD said the robberies occurred through the last few weeks of January. PPD tweeted about the robberies on Monday, Jan. 30, and said the man in accompanying photos is between […]
This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
17-year-old indigenous girl missing from Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert was sent out on Wednesday, Jan. 25 alerting the public of a 17-year-old missing from Southeast Colorado Springs. According to the alert, Kayleen Savage is an indigenous girl, 5’2″ tall and weighing 95 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Jan. 23, […]
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An internal investigation is underway by the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) after claims a person who didn’t have a legal nursing license worked as a nurse at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. An anonymous source reached out to 11 News concerned...
Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped
A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - By any measure, Rachel Jones has an incredible resume. She’s the female world record holder for most elevation gain in a year, the first-ever woman to climb 1,000 Manitou Inclines in a year, the 2022 female winner of the nationwide Max Vert Challenge. Most...
New Neighbors Club slated to meet Feb. 28
The New Neighbors Club will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Abbey Events Center, 2951 E. U.S. 50. Doors open at 9 a.m. The program will feature the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey by Larry Oddo. Reservations are required by Feb. 19 and may be made by calling Dee Davis at 719-275-7327.
Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
