Riva’s New 99-Foot Superyacht Has a Massive Beach Club and a Secret Cocktail Bar

By Rachel Cormack
 3 days ago
Riva ’s newest fleet member is proof that even the best designs can be refined.

The 102 Corsaro Super builds upon the Italian yard’s enduring 100 Corsaro model but is even more sophisticated, streamlined, and, well, super. The silver superyacht is reminiscent of a speeding bullet with sleek, sporty lines and an arrowhead bow.

The 99-footer, which debuted IRL at Cannes Yachting Festival last August, was designed by Officina Italiana Design, Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group engineering department. The most notable change is the redesigned superstructure that gives those onboard more space. Another highlight is the completely revised aft that promises to better connect you with the sea.

The living area.

Owners can choose from two interior configurations. In the standard version, the living space occupies pride of place in the center of the yacht and the dining area sits aft. The second option places the living quarters near the entrance to create a seamless flow to the outdoor relaxation area, while the dining table is located forward with the lounge. The decor is quintessential Riva with swathes of Canaletto walnut, polished Marquina marble accents and fine wool carpet. Large windows run the entire length of the yacht to ensure primo lighting and views, too.

Located on the main deck, the elegant full-beam owner’s suite provides breathtaking visas on both sides, along with a kingsize bed, a 43-inch TV, a large glass deck, chic Loro Piana furnishings and a marble-clad en suite. On the lower deck, the guest accommodation includes three double VIPs and one twin cabin, while the crew quarters offer a captain’s cabin and two other identical cabins.

Outside, meanwhile, the generous bow area sports a large sun pad and a forward-facing panoramic sofa. To the aft, the generous 377-square-foot beach club leads to a swim platform with an extra-large sun lounger in the center. This hides the entrance to the garage, which can hold two water toys and a Williams 445 L tender.

The cocktail bar.

Upstairs, the flybridge is fitted with sunbeds aft and a dining area forward. The cocktail area, which is completely covered by the hard top, comes with a bar, a fridge, a grill, an optional icemaker and tall stools. Elsewhere, the cockpit is furnished with a comfy sofa, while the upper deck houses another large bar.

To top it off, the 102 Corsaro Super offers two engine setups: MTU 16V 2000 M96 engines for a top speed of 26 knots or twin MTU 16V 2000 M96Ls that produce 28 knots. Super, indeed.

