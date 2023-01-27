ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street Has a Cautious Outlook on NBCUniversal After Comcast Earnings

By Georg Szalai
Comcast mostly drew a thumbs-up from Wall Street with its fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday that met or exceeded forecasts in key areas. But analysts remain cautious on the outlook for NBCUniversal amid cord-cutting and streaming investments that have affected many media and entertainment stocks.

“We’re Warming on Cable, Still Cold on NBCU,” Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall chose as the title for his Friday report, for example. In it, he maintained his “equal weight” rating on the stock , but boosted his price target by $4 to $42. “Cable trends are de-risked as Comcast focuses on broadband average revenue per user to drive earnings growth and margin expansion,” he explained his move. “NBCU is more troubled, in our view, and contributes to our free cash flow [estimate that is] 8 percent below Street in ’23.”

While Jeff Shell, CEO of Comcast’s entertainment arm NBCUniversal, had on Thursday’s earnings conference call touted his optimism on the unit’s growth trajectory, Cahall warned: “We remain confident in flat/up earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for NBCU’s studios and parks segments. We’re more skeptical of media trends. Advertising sounds like it has stabilized, but our channel checks suggest it is not improving. We think linear media revenue/EBITDA was -3 percent/-9 percent in ’22 (excluding Peacock) despite political and World Cup, and these trends will persist. We don’t doubt that Peacock’s $3 billion ’23 losses will be the peak, but media earnings power may never return to ’21’s $4.6 billion.”

Macquarie’s Tim Nollen, who has an “underperform” rating with a $33 price target on Comcast shares, also noted in the title of his post-earnings report Friday: “Near-term backdrop remains challenging.” He explained: “Comcast reported a slight beat on revenue and EBITDA, but questions remain over broadband subs and media declines in ‘23. Peacock’s 20 million subs are impressive, but sub growth may stall lacking event drivers in the first half [of the year], and losses will deepen in ’23.” His conclusion: “We remain near-term cautious.”

Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino, in his report “Capital Carousel Begins and Ends at NBCU,” maintained his “underperform” rating on Comcast’s stock with a $35 price target.

“While financials were solid and cable key performance indicators were modestly better than feared (with a notable acceleration in wireless), advertising and foreign exchange are dragging down NBCU and Sky results, and the debate about the future of video isn’t going away anytime soon,” he wrote in his earnings takeaways. “Peacock subscriber adds were robust in the second half of ’22, but Peacock is now expected to lose $3 billion in ’23 (up from $2.5 billion in ’22) with relatively low revenue and no visibility on profitability.” As a result, he reduced his 2023 EBITDA estimate by 4 percent, “primarily on lower NBCU estimates (Peacock and macro), and Sky to a lesser degree, partially offset by better cable trends.”

Supino also looked at advertising, noting: “Although we cut our NBCU estimates substantially, due to linear pressures and Peacock losses, multiple sources suggest that the advertising market has stabilized at a low level since November. … Against easing comparisons in the fourth quarter ’23, we model a gentle advertising recovery into 2024.”

And how about NBCU’s streaming service? “As Peacock rises in importance, we are concerned about marginal return on invested capital,” the Wolfe expert highlighted. “Peacock has a low revenue base ($2 billion in 2022), heavy competition, and a lot of NBCUniversal content committed elsewhere. In comparison, Netflix didn’t achieve 10 percent EBITDA margins until reaching $12 billion in revenue in 2017 when direct competition was much narrower.” And Supino noted: “Elsewhere on the NBCU carousel, at parks we enthusiastically model double digit return on invested capital on expansion investments which will require years to realize.”

Meanwhile, Pivotal Research Group’s Jeffrey Wlodarczak maintained his “buy” rating on Comcast and raised his price target by $5 to $47. “Coming out of the 4Q result we made minor changes to cable and more material changes to NBC to better reflect recent linear TV issues and to better forecast still quite material Peacock losses,” he wrote. But he ended up “actually increasing our target multiple for Comcast’s NBC division to 7.5 times ’23 EBITDA (versus 7.0 times), reflecting the strong, and frankly puzzling, recent move in media comps, including Disney to 15.3 times, Lionsgate to 15 times, Paramount to 11 times, Warner Bros. Discovery to 7.5 percent and Fox to nearly 7.0 times.” He noted that he includes a 10 percent conglomerate discount in his valuation.

Comcast’s stock was down about 1 percent in early Friday trading.

The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Sinise Talks Being a Conservative in Hollywood and the “Complicated Situation” of Gun Control

Gary Sinise is opening up about how his political beliefs have impacted his career in Hollywood. The actor, who is best known for his Oscar-nominated role as Lt. Dan in 1994’s Forrest Gump, spoke to Chris Wallace on Friday’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?.More from The Hollywood ReporterBBC Chairman Under Fire for Reportedly Helping Boris Johnson Secure Loan Guarantee, Agrees to Probe'Justice' Review: Doug Liman Doc Turns Spotlight on Brett Kavanaugh but Is Disappointingly Short on RevelationsKevin McCarthy Elected House Speaker in Climactic 15th Ballot After Chaotic Week Sinise has been publicly open about his political views, even starting Friends...
The Hollywood Reporter

Showtime and Paramount+ Merging, With Rebrand Planned

Paramount is making a major change to its linear and streaming businesses, merging Paramount+ and Showtime in both areas. In connection with the changes, executives warned of likely layoffs and changes to programming to follow in the coming weeks.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael Kelly Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's 'Lioness' (Exclusive)Wall Street's Streaming Warnings to Hollywood Get More Dire: Can't "Light Money on Fire"'SEAL Team' Nabs Season 7 Pickup at Paramount+ Paramount CEO Bob Bakish announced the move in a memo to staff Monday afternoon, confirming rumors that have been brewing for some time. For starters, both the Showtime linear pay-TV channel and...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: M. Night Shyamalan Gets Biblical in Tense but Torturous Apocalyptic Thriller

Most of us can agree the world is in a perilous state, with natural disasters multiplying, pernicious new viruses continually emerging, the planet steadily overheating, and wars raging in constant rotation. But yeesh, M. Night Shyamalan needs to lighten up. Or if he’s really going to explore his despair over the fate of humanity, at least do it in a more compelling vehicle than the numbingly self-serious Knock at the Cabin. And don’t patronize the gays by telling us only the purity of a double-dad family’s love can save mankind. Girl, please. The film was adapted from Paul Tremblay’s well-received 2018...
The Hollywood Reporter

No International Oscar Nom for ‘RRR’? Understanding That Submission Process

On Jan. 24, India had three reasons to celebrate: an original song Oscar nomination for “Naatu Naatu,” the showstopping tune featured in the film RRR; a documentary feature nom for All That Breathes; and a documentary short nom for The Elephant Whisperers — a respectable showing for a country that takes great pride in its cinematic output. But if leaders of the nation’s film industry had played their cards differently a few months earlier when deciding which film should represent India in the best international feature Oscar competition, there could have been even more cause for celebration. For that Oscar category,...
The Hollywood Reporter

