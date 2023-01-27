ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

GoPuff Says Go Fish To Kalamazoo

GoPuff is a mobile app that allows you to order delivery services to your location. Now, these delivery services were for snacks and other items that could be purchased from a convivence store. From all kinds of snacks and drinks to household items and medicine, if they had it you could buy it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
If You're Scared of The Dentist You Can Blame THIS Man From Kalamazoo

I personally have zero problems with going to the dentist, and this is coming from someone who once had 6 teeth pulled in the same day and screamed like a little b-tch the whole time. Now as an adult, if I've got a sore tooth, it literally affects every part of my day. So I have no problem with them now, but if you're not a fan of going to the dentist you can go ahead and blame your fear on this a-hole.
KALAMAZOO, MI
At Least 4 Sleigh Rides You Can Enjoy in West Michigan

As a 34-year-old woman who mostly grew up in Florida, sleigh rides were always something I saw in movies and tv shows but, obviously, were not readily available in the Sunshine State. They always seemed so magical, though. As luck would have it, there are a few different places where...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan's Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party Store

Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party …. Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Byron Center vs. Catholic Central hockey. Byron...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home

This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
ALLEGAN, MI
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party Store

Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party …. Video shows people stealing from Tiny Giant Party Store around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. The Downtown Market is looking to give people a chance to get out of the cold and really warm up this weekend with one of the hottest events of the year. (Jan. 27, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
