NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Billionaire Investments Allegedly Off The Table After Bethune-Cookman College Rescinds Ed Reed Coaching Offer
Word has it that Ed Reed had something other than game plans to bring to Bethune-Cookman College, but they may no longer come into fruition. This something happens to be funding from billionaire philanthropists. NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James took to Instagram to reveal that Ed Reed was partnering with investors for significant […]
Hall of Fame GM says there’s a big misconception about new Panthers coach Frank Reich
Bill Polian, who hired new Panthers coach Frank Reich as both a QB at Carolina and as a coach at Indy, says Panthers have hit a home run.
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
Patrick Mahomes dad savaged Joe Burrow after Chiefs AFC Championship win (Video)
Patrick Mahomes Sr. had plenty to say after the Chiefs AFC Championship win over the Bengals on Sunday night. The Bengals talked all week, as Eli Apple and Co.’s new name for Arrowhead Stadium blew up in their face. After the Chiefs win on Sunday, they had every right to talk back. In fact, they earned the right to do so.
DeVonta Smith can make Alabama history with Super Bowl win
With a win for the Eagles in the Super Bowl, former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith would join the rarest of college football company. The list of football players who have won the Heisman Trophy, a national championship in college and a Super Bowl is short. DeVonta Smith could make it just a bit longer.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bethune-Cookman NFL alumni address team as search continues
Bethune-Cookman president Lawrence M. Drake addressed the football team and brought in some reinforcements. The post Bethune-Cookman NFL alumni address team as search continues appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Cowboys Have Reportedly Already Decided On Play Caller For Next Season
Now that Kellen Moore has gotten the boot from the Dallas Cowboys, somebody has to call the team's plays next season. America's Team has reportedly already decided who that will be. According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will call the plays for the ...
Former Grambling Star, Saints Assistant D.J. Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator or Head Coach
D.J. Williams could have followed his father's footsteps in the NFL, but evolving into a NFL coordinator of head coach may be his calling.
Eagles Super Bowl trip made even sweeter by draft situation
For the second time in six years, the NFL team from the city of Philadelphia is headed to the Super Bowl. And things keep getting better for the Eagles. It’s been an impressive season for head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles. The club tied for the best record in the league (14) in 2022. The Birds vanquished the visiting Giants (38-7) and 49ers (31-7) in the playoffs by a combined 69-14 score. The Eagles will play on Super Sunday for the second time in six years.
Camden standout, Gamecock target Joyce Edwards shines in high-profile matchup
The Big Hoops Shootout featured some of top players in country, including Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley
REACTION: Clayton White Gets Athletic Monster In Wendell Gregory
South Carolina's football program is adding a different and much-needed skillset to their linebacker room in Wendell Gregory.
Michael Jordan Is Happy to Help His Hornets, but He’ll Also ‘Kill Them’ On the Court
Michael Jordan may not be a young man anymore, but that hasn't lessened his skills on the hardwood. Allow Bismack Biyombo to explain. The post Michael Jordan Is Happy to Help His Hornets, but He’ll Also ‘Kill Them’ On the Court appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts, Eagles will reportedly negotiate massive contract extension this offseason
It's only his second full season as the Eagles' starter, but QB Jalen Hurts has already guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old's stellar campaign has put him in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. On "NFL GameDay," Rapoport...
Yardbarker
Emotional Fred Warner on 49ers' DeMeco Ryans: "He's the reason I'm the player I am today"
San Francisco 49ers players looked like they were saying farewell to DeMeco Ryans after the team's 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game. The defensive coordinator is a top candidate for head-coaching jobs. After Sunday's game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryans is expected to become the Houston Texans' next coach, assuming this week's second interview goes well.
