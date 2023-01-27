Tia Mowry Goes Casual in Striped Black & White Top With Classic Chuck Taylor Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry is looking chic and comfy in one of her latest Instagram stories, posted today. The “Sister, Sister” actress took a mirror selfie in her closet wearing a casual outfit.

In the photo, Mowry is wearing a black and white striped long-sleeved top with padded shoulders and sleeves rolled up. She paired the top with high-waisted black skinny pants.

The entrepreneur styled the look with a black beanie, her go-to gold hoop earrings and layered gold bracelets on both wrists.

For footwear, the “Family Reunion” star went with a pair of white Chuck Taylor All Star Classics that retail for $60. These low-top shoes completed the actress’ casual. Low-top Chucks are versatile, classic and go with different styles and silhouettes. They feature a lightweight canvas upper, medial eyelets to enhance airflow and the All Star license plate in the back.

Mowry’s footwear choices range from casually cool to glam. The actress is often seen wearing a variety of lace-up and slide-on sneakers from brands like Steve Madden, Topshop and Nike. For dressier moments, Mowry will often pull out a nude or metallic strappy heel or sharp point-toe pump from a mix of brands including Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and many more.

