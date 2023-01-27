ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren London Shares Hilarious Story About Meeting ‘Her Homeboy’ Jonah Hill For The First Time While Filming ‘You People’

By Noah Williams
 5 days ago

Lauren London Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Lauren London recently dropped by the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to share a hilarious story about her time meeting her costar Jonah Hill.

In the Netflix film You People , London and Hill play characters who meet via an Uber mix-up before becoming romantically involved despite their very different backgrounds.

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

And on Wednesday, Lauren chatted with Jimmy Fallon about the project.

During the interview, London shared that the way she and Hill initially met isn’t too different from the premise of the film. It also involved cars.

“When we first met, we met, like – I think we had a meeting like a couple of weeks before we shot. And he had this big van parked in the valet and I’m like trying to get in, I’m honkin’ like, ‘who is blocking?'”

“And he comes out, like, ‘I think I’m supposed to meet you today.’ And I’m like, ‘oh, you are. How you doin’?'”

She continued, “Jonah is really my homeboy in real life. I love me some Jonah Hill.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fallon asked if director Kenya Barris had to “beg” for her to join the cast and London revealed that she had some hang-ups.

“He didn’t have to beg me. But I wasn’t sure if this was aligned with where I was going, work-wise.”

“I just wanted to make sure that, yes, the story had – it was a brilliant script and it was extremely funny. But – there was more to be told than just the comedy and I wanted to make sure that the soul was in there. And so those were my concerns.”

Eventually, the actress’s concerns went out the window and the rest is history. You People has a star-studded cast that also includes Eddie Murphy , Nia Long , Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny.

Source: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix / Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix

You can stream the movie now on Netflix .

