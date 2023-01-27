Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Woman taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police took a woman into custody Sunday after a male suffering stab wounds showed up at Enloe Hospital. Authorities say that during the early morning hours of January 29, the Paradise Police Department was contacted by Enloe Medical Center regarding a 22-year-old male patient who arrived at the hospital with stab wounds that he sustained in Paradise.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
2news.com
Man on supervised release arrested for alleged possession of stolen property in Nevada County
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of suspected stolen mail, identification cards, medical benefits cards, checks, counterfeit bills and counterfeiting equipment. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Names Drive for...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Police arrest man after finding unregistered shotgun, meth pipes in vehicle
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Paradise Police Thursday night after officers say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a unregistered shotgun. At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Officer Wood with the Paradise Police Department initiated a traffic stop on...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen truck crashed into home in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A late night crash woke up two homeowners in Oroville late Thursday night. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Galaxy Avenue and Kelly Ridge Road. Action News Now spoke to the homeowner, who said he and his sister were about to go to bed when the crash happened.
krcrtv.com
Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
actionnewsnow.com
Early morning vehicle rollover in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle rollover crash early Monday morning. One pickup truck rolled over and crashed into the median on Skyway, just before Honey Run Road. There was one person in the vehicle, the driver. CHP got the first call at 6:23 a.m....
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Credit card fraud, drug possession in prison
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 21, 2022. Rolland Scott Darby, 52, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the N Main Street area...
Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead
AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
krcrtv.com
Nearly a pound of fentanyl found in Oroville, two parolees arrested
OROVILLE, Calif. — Two parolees were arrested in Oroville by the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) on Friday morning after officers found fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other items related to drug sales. The officers were surveilling 48-year-old Melvin Eugene Alves, who is on CDC parole, at the Golden Feather...
krcrtv.com
Rolling Hills Casino armed carjackers sentenced to state prison
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Three people involved in an armed carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October of last year have been sentenced. The Tehama County District Attorney's Office says the three suspects—Joseph J. Lodge, Robert J. Diaz-Mendoza and Karla G. Ortega-Pahua—were sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested for robbing 17-year-old in Chico last weekend
CHICO, Calif. — Editor's Note: This article has been updated with corrected information from the Chico Police Department regarding the date of arrest for Mercedes Owsley, 26, both of Chico, Calif. Two 26-year-olds were arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into the robbery of a 17-year-old over the weekend.
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
Plumas County News
Evergreen Trailer Park incident update: Man remains in trailer
Plumas County Undersheriff Chad Hermann provided an update on the situation at the Evergreen Trailer Park this afternoon, Jan. 26, following yesterday’s incident with a man who was making threats. Hermann said that the man remains in his trailer and has exchanged a text with sheriff’s personnel, but is still refusing to leave his home to talk with anyone. It’s the Sheriff’s Office’s hope that he will exit and they can connect him with services.
krcrtv.com
Two teens arrested after stabbing at Chico 7-Eleven on Tuesday
CHICO, Calif. — Two teenagers, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, were arrested after a stabbing at a 7-Eleven in Chico on Tuesday afternoon. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said dispatchers received a call at around 4:20 p.m. about two people stabbed outside of the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. The suspects had fled the area prior to officers' arrival, however, witnesses were able to tell police the direction the suspects ran.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico has a CPAP surplus
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Project Save stands for salvage all valuable equipment, but it does so much more than just that, it also saves lives. "This is our warehouse for all medical supplies, this area is the respiratory equipment and that's for people who need CPAP or BiPAP at night for sleep apnea," Dave Scott, a volunteer at the organization, said.
actionnewsnow.com
Enforcement and cleanup at Teichert Ponds set to begin next week
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico will begin their enforcement and cleanup efforts of the homeless camps at Teichert Ponds beginning next week. In a press release sent to Action News Now, City Manager Mark Sorensen detailed the weeks-long process of talks and discussion between the City of Chico and the plaintiffs involved in the Warren v. Chico settlement.
