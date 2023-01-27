ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Enforcement and cleanup at Teichert Ponds set to begin next week

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico will begin their enforcement and cleanup efforts of the homeless camps at Teichert Ponds beginning next week. In a press release sent to Action News Now, City Manager Mark Sorensen detailed the weeks-long process of talks and discussion between the City of Chico and the plaintiffs involved in the Warren v. Chico settlement.
CHICO, CA
police1.com

Calif. sheriff's office looks to restart daytime patrols in Feb.

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is eying a return to daytime services and reopening its front offices in February. The sheriff's office intends on Feb. 1 to reopen the front office to regular business hours Monday through Friday. Later in the month, they are looking to return to day shift services on Feb. 26.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico school receives rare, prestigious award recognizing art program

CHICO, CALIF. — For the second year in a row, a Chico school has been named on of the recipients of the California Exemplary Arts Education Award. The Inspire School of Arts and Sciences in Chico is one of just nineteen schools in the state to receive the award, which, according to the California Department of Education, recognizes "high-quality arts curriculum and instruction and assessment; high-quality professional learning for staff who are responsible for providing arts learning; and access to high-quality, culturally responsive arts instruction for all students, including English learners, special education students, and other special populations."
CHICO, CA
KTVL

UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - January 27, 2023

The Oroville Recreation Advisory Committee (ORAC) will hold a public meeting on Friday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Southside Oroville Community Center located at 2959 Lower Wyandotte Road, Oroville, CA, 95966. ORAC was established by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to review and provide recommendations...
OROVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Planning Commission denies permits for church, short-term rental

Citing lack of appropriate placement for the neighborhoods, two projects were rejected by members of the Auburn Planning Commission this week. The first project was a request for a use permit for a church to operate at 900 High Street, the old Bank of America building, in Downtown Auburn. Community...
AUBURN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Lincoln: Suspicious deaths of 14 animals

Placer County Animal Services seeking public’s helps. Lincoln Calif. – Placer County Animal Services is seeking any information that could help identify a suspect in the suspicious deaths of 13 cats and one hawk. On Jan. 8, animal control officers responded to the scene at North Dowd Road...
LINCOLN, CA
krcrtv.com

New pho restaurant a hit for Chico State students

CHICO, Calif. — Thanh Le was once an engineer in San Jose and Orange County, but he dropped everything to come to Chico and start his own pho business last year. The entrepreneur was attracted to the small-town vibe of the city after his niece attended Chico State. His...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
IGO, CA
ABC10

Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead

AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
theorion.com

Student, ‘Can Stachura just walk onto campus?’

Can Stachura just walk onto campus? Campus safety forum. One question stumped every board and authority member in attendance, “Can Stachura just walk onto campus?” a crowd member asked. University Police Interim Chief Christopher Nicodemus motioned for the mic and stated that he did not know the criteria...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest

OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen truck crashed into home in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A late night crash woke up two homeowners in Oroville late Thursday night. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Galaxy Avenue and Kelly Ridge Road. Action News Now spoke to the homeowner, who said he and his sister were about to go to bed when the crash happened.
OROVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy