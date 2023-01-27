CHICO, CALIF. — For the second year in a row, a Chico school has been named on of the recipients of the California Exemplary Arts Education Award. The Inspire School of Arts and Sciences in Chico is one of just nineteen schools in the state to receive the award, which, according to the California Department of Education, recognizes "high-quality arts curriculum and instruction and assessment; high-quality professional learning for staff who are responsible for providing arts learning; and access to high-quality, culturally responsive arts instruction for all students, including English learners, special education students, and other special populations."

