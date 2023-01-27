Read full article on original website
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Faye E. Wilcox, Alston
Mrs. Faye E. Wilcox, age 76, of Alston, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at The Oaks Bethany in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of the Kibbee Community, lived in Toombs County most of her life, and returned to Montgomery County in 2003. She was a 1964 graduate of Montgomery County High School, attended Brewton-Parker College, and Southeastern Technical College. Earlier in her life, she worked at Belk and Oxford Industries, and retired from the nursing facility at Meadows Regional Medical Center in medical billing and coding. She was a former member of the Vidalia Church of God and a charter member of Harvest Chapel in 2006, serving as secretary, board member, and pianist. She was an active member of the Vidalia Church of God Small Group. She enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, canning, traveling, plants, flowers, Southern Gospel music, singing, and scrapbooking. Preceding her in death was her husband, Floyd Wilcox; former husband, Gary Osborne; and parents, Ervin Edge and Annie Lou McGahee Edge.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs Co. Clerk of Court Announces FANS
Toombs County Superior Court Clerk Nancy Pittman, in conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerk’s Cooperative Authority, announced that there’s a new system to help Georgia citizens to monitor activity regarding their property and records. The Filing Activity Notification System, or FANS as it will be referred, is...
WJCL
Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Bernard Preston Foskey, Uvalda
Mr. Bernard Preston Foskey, age 98, of Uvalda, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia. He was a native of Toombs County, living in Montgomery County most of his life, and was a 1942 graduate of Uvalda High School. During World War II, he worked as a welder at the Savannah Shipyard. He worked with Piggly Wiggly for more than twenty-two years, also with the Ford Calhoun-Currie in Uvalda, Holland Construction, and T.D. Lamb Construction. He was a member of Smyrna Church since 1952, a member of the Smyrna Men’s Club, and served as Sunday School Superintendent for more than forty years. He enjoyed spending time with his church family, friends, and gardening. He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angela Foskey Hart; his parents, James Arthur Foskey and Lennie Viola Smith Foskey; two brothers, Milton Foskey and Dorman Foskey; a sister, Altine Foskey Burke.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Jan 19 – 28, 2023
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE 910. 446 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
WALB 10
Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of parents, teachers and community members showed up to a called board of education meeting Saturday regarding the controversy surrounding the interim superintendent. Dawn Clements was the interim superintendent for 8 months. She recently resigned and retired after concerns over her sexuality. According to residents,...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
February 11--Women's Day in Vidalia
February 11--The Women's Fellowship of New Life in Christ Ministries, 208 Meadowbrook Street in Vidalia, cordially invites you to celebrate their 19th Women's Day Program, Saturday February 11th at 10:00. The theme: "The Woman Behind The Mask".
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. John C. Dorough, Vidalia
Mr. John C. Dorough, age 67, of Vidalia, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Vidalia and a graduate of Vidalia High School. He worked at Plant Hatch as a Nuclear Specialist. John had a pilot’s license, loved drag racing and enjoyed flying model helicopters and planes. He is preceded in death by his son, Brad Dorough; and his parents, Loren Dorough and Elizabeth Fountain Dorough.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Elementary Student Brings BB Gun to School
The actions of a student at Toombs Central Elementary School last Friday caused the administration to call for the assistance of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office. According to Captain Jordan Kight, around 12:33 deputies were called to the school after a teacher learned a juvenile may have a gun in his backpack. For safety reasons, the teacher escorted the student with the bookbag to the library and away from other students and staff. The teacher found what looked to be a firearm and notified the appropriate channels.
wfxg.com
Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
WJCL
Hinesville 12-year-old flown to Savannah hospital after being hit by car
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A 12-year-old had to be flown to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car in Hinesville. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department, the child was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive when he was hit.
WJCL
More economic development headed to Bulloch County
STATESBORO, Ga. — More economic development is coming to Bulloch County. It's a big day in Bulloch County as revalyu, a plastic bottle recycling company, announced their plan to build their first-ever plant in the United States in Statesboro. “This is our first venture out of India, in fact,"...
douglasnow.com
Shoplifting incident leads to multi-county chase, crash
A 22-year-old was recently arrested after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase into two other counties. According to the incident report, Christian Blue was allegedly driving a vehicle for a suspect in a shoplifting case that occurred just before the chase began. An incident report states that on January 16, a deputy was informed that a city officer had requested assistance from the county department in locating a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident at the Enmarket on Ocilla Road. Dispatchers with 911 described the vehicle as a gray sedan with a temporary tag and said that the vehicle was traveling toward Ocilla.
wbtw.com
Woman dies after medical emergency, crash in Georgia
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:13 p.m., dispatch received a call that a vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road in Uvalda.
wtoc.com
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
WJBF.com
Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school football player
A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. Augusta seeks bids for ambulance service as deadline …. Augusta is going out...
WJCL
Deputies: Woman found dead after her car hit a tree in Toombs County was headed to the hospital
UVALDA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. One woman is dead in Toombs County after she was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a tree. But that crash may not have been what killed her. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received...
douglasnow.com
Convicted drug dealer back in jail for same offense
Almost ten years after being released from prison following convictions for selling and possessing cocaine, 37-year-old Kevin Landers has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. Last week, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 deputies executed a search warrant on Landers at his residence,...
allongeorgia.com
Drugs Seized at Traffic Stop in Candler County Test Positive for Fentanyl
Candler County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized an amount of drugs during a traffic stop Saturday night. One substance tested positive for fentanyl. William Knight Jr. was arrested and charged. From Candler Co Sheriff’s Office:. Deputies discovered these illegal substances during a traffic stop last night. William Knight Jr....
douglasnow.com
Passenger in vehicle allegedly attempts to swallow bag of cocaine during traffic stop
A traffic stop by a Broxton Police Department officer led to an arrest after the passenger of the vehicle attempted to swallow a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine in front of the officer. The incident occurred on earlier this month when a BPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a...
Comments / 0