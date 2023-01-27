Read full article on original website
"Horrific, shocking": SC officials respond to release of Tyre Nichols body cam footage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Several South Carolina law enforcement agencies are speaking out in response to the release of body cam footage Friday that shows a brutal confrontation between Tyre Nichols and five Memphis police officers. ***WARNING*** The following footage contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. WATCH THE...
SC officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
(WPDE) — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Murder Trial, Day 6: Jury to hear from more witnesses
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new week begins in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday with more witness testimonies focused on the night of the murders of Alex's wife and son, Maggie and Paul. On Friday, the jury heard from...
Jean's Angels to debut mobile shower trailer as Tri-County's homeless needs grow
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Jean’s Angels has been helping those in the need in the Tri-County area for years. Monday, they'll unveil a new mobile unit, which leaders say will help bring the “angels help” directly to where it's needed. Leaders call it a state-of-the-art mobile...
66-year-old motorcycle driver dies in wreck in Dillon County
Dillon County S.C. (WPDE) — A motorcycle driver was killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP). Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, SCHP, says it happened around 3:10 p.m. on Dothan Rd. near SC-34. According to Ridgeway, a 66-year-old man from Dillon...
PODCAST: Murdaugh Trial Day 5 Recap | Unsolved South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Anne, Drew and Charlie break down the surprising testimony and evidence from Day 5 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial. If Alex got close to Maggie and Paul's bodies, touched them and checked them for pulses, why didn't he appear to the naked eye to have at least small blood stains on his skin or clothing? If he did kill them in the intimate and gruesome way the State suggests, why wasn't he instead covered in their blood? If not Alex, who possibly could've killed Paul and Maggie? And why? Were tests run on his clothes and vehicles and possessions for blood? What did the initial tests show? Why was Alex's personal attorney at the scene so quickly?
NC woman blindly picks Powerball numbers, wins $100,000
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman said she wanted to try a new way to play Powerball so she closed her eyes, pointed to numbers at random and won $100,000. “I had to go with my gut and my gut said to just close my eyes...
39 Rue de Jean's Executive Chef named South Carolina Chef Ambassador
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — 39 Rue de Jean's Executive Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state's culinary culture. Chef Marcus started began his culinary expedition in his...
Gas prices rise for 5th straight week, unlikely to lower 'any time soon,' expert says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices are continuing to rise in South Carolina and across the U.S., and experts say that trend is likely to continue for a while longer. Stations in the Palmetto State averaged $3.23 for a gallon of regular gas on Monday, 11 cents higher than one week ago and 35 cents higher than one month ago.
Tax identification theft and how to protect self against scammers: SCDCA
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges consumers to be aware of scammers during tax season. 37 South Carolinians reported being victims of tax ID theft in 2022, and 33 said someone had used their Social Security number to file. SCDCA provided tips to help protect your personal...
South Carolina is 2023’s 8th worst state for singles – WalletHub study
HOLY CITY SINNER — WalletHub recently released its study on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Singles and South Carolina ranked as the 8th WORST in the country. The Palmetto State took a slight stumble in the rankings from last year. To help unattached Americans improve their chances...
Donald Trump makes first 2024 campaign appearance in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Former President Donald Trump made a presidential campaign appearance in South Carolina on Saturday, marking his first campaign event since announcing the 2024 run back in November 2022. The campaign event was held on the State House grounds with Trump starting nearly two hours later...
