COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Anne, Drew and Charlie break down the surprising testimony and evidence from Day 5 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial. If Alex got close to Maggie and Paul's bodies, touched them and checked them for pulses, why didn't he appear to the naked eye to have at least small blood stains on his skin or clothing? If he did kill them in the intimate and gruesome way the State suggests, why wasn't he instead covered in their blood? If not Alex, who possibly could've killed Paul and Maggie? And why? Were tests run on his clothes and vehicles and possessions for blood? What did the initial tests show? Why was Alex's personal attorney at the scene so quickly?

