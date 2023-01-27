Read full article on original website
Related
What is the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scammers are always trying to scam. Always looking for a way to take advantage of good, honest folks leaving them with the short stick. The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team is a branch of our news department helping people get results. People need someone...
WOOD
Free, winter-themed event in Holland this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Time for some winter fun and when it comes to that, it’s never too early to start planning for the weekend! The Holland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a free, winter-themed family event on Friday and Saturday in downtown Holland, called Holland on Ice.
Muskegon Heights woman celebrates 100th birthday
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights woman is celebrating an incredible milestone on Monday! On this day, Daisy Jones turns 100 years old. It was a weekend-long celebration for the family with dinner, cake and even birthday decorations outside Daisy's Muskegon Heights home. She’s lived in the city for more than 80 years of her life.
Mom, 3 kids escape fire that killed man near Grand Rapids
A 71-year-old man was killed in a fire at an apartment north of Grand Rapids Sunday night.
Kalamazoo tattoo shop recognized for turning domestic violence scars into therapeutic art
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo tattoo shop has been making a name for itself for its focus on inclusivity and its work with domestic violence survivors in the area. Heirloom Arts, located above Sanctuary Yoga, at 1919 Stearns Ave., recently developed a partnership with the YWCA to cover up domestic violence scars, providing victims with free tattoos.
Cameras catch wolf fall through ice at Isle Royale
Researchers at Michigan Technological University were in the right place at the right time this weekend while observing the wolf population on Isle Royale.
Chef celebrates anniversary by feeding school
A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch
Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off. One man […]
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a city located in the west of the state, known for its strong economy, excellent job opportunities, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its beautiful parks, thriving arts and culture scene, and abundance of recreational activities.
Holland shelter's entire food supply replenished just days after fire: 'Praise God'
HOLLAND, Michigan — A West Michigan emergency shelter is feeling the love from their community after a fire destroyed most of their food supply last Friday. “This is an unbelievable story," said Interim Executive Director Jay Riemersma. Over the last week, Riemersma says Gateway Mission in Holland has had...
WOOD
Man killed in Plainfield Twp. fire ID’d
A former Kalamazoo pastor who authorities say paid teens for sex was sentenced Monday morning. (Jan. 30, 2023) Plastics company will pay for PFAS cleanup under …. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she hopes the state’s first PFAS settlement, with a Livingston County plastics company, will lead other known polluters to clean up and pay up. (Jan. 30, 2023)
'The Closet Diet': How to effectively organize your closet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Everyone talks about losing weight and being healthier at the start of a new year, but what about our living spaces?. If you're trying to get more organized this year and don't know where to start, consider losing weight in your wardrobe. Experts at Closets By Design use a method they call "The Closet Diet" to organize these spaces.
'They looked ecstatic!' | Kent County church group surprises teachers with gift
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Teaching children is an important and increasingly difficult job. According to the 2022 Merrimack College Teacher survey, teachers are feeling under-appreciated. A whopping 44% of teachers say they're very/fairly likely to leave the profession in the next two years. But a church group in southern...
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
WOOD
Passing the puck so everyone can take a shot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Devos Family Foundation supports the work of the West Michigan Special Hockey program and how they teach children and adults with disabilities the love for hockey. Some of the disabilities of those on the team include autism, down syndrome, and cerebral palsy. This program extends the opportunity to members of the community who would have never thought that hockey was something that they could be involved in. Minus a small registration fee, this program is free to its participants providing the equipment, coaching and the ice time at Patterson Ice Center.
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
WOOD
Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon shop
Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon …. Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
WOOD
Plan a winter getaway at Shanty Creek
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love to ski, snowboard, and take part in winter fun, the conditions are looking good! Now it’s time to start planning your winter getaway! Thankfully you don’t have to go far to experience that! The hills and trails in Northern Michigan are covered with snow and Shanty Creek Resort is a well-known and loved place among outdoor enthusiasts. You can play in the cool, refreshing air and cozy up to warm fireplaces, all while making some amazing memories!
SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park
A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
Comments / 1