GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Devos Family Foundation supports the work of the West Michigan Special Hockey program and how they teach children and adults with disabilities the love for hockey. Some of the disabilities of those on the team include autism, down syndrome, and cerebral palsy. This program extends the opportunity to members of the community who would have never thought that hockey was something that they could be involved in. Minus a small registration fee, this program is free to its participants providing the equipment, coaching and the ice time at Patterson Ice Center.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO