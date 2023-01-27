ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What is the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scammers are always trying to scam. Always looking for a way to take advantage of good, honest folks leaving them with the short stick. The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team is a branch of our news department helping people get results. People need someone...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Free, winter-themed event in Holland this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Time for some winter fun and when it comes to that, it’s never too early to start planning for the weekend! The Holland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a free, winter-themed family event on Friday and Saturday in downtown Holland, called Holland on Ice.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Heights woman celebrates 100th birthday

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights woman is celebrating an incredible milestone on Monday! On this day, Daisy Jones turns 100 years old. It was a weekend-long celebration for the family with dinner, cake and even birthday decorations outside Daisy's Muskegon Heights home. She’s lived in the city for more than 80 years of her life.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
WOOD TV8

Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off. One man […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

Man killed in Plainfield Twp. fire ID’d

A former Kalamazoo pastor who authorities say paid teens for sex was sentenced Monday morning. (Jan. 30, 2023) Plastics company will pay for PFAS cleanup under …. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she hopes the state’s first PFAS settlement, with a Livingston County plastics company, will lead other known polluters to clean up and pay up. (Jan. 30, 2023)
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'The Closet Diet': How to effectively organize your closet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Everyone talks about losing weight and being healthier at the start of a new year, but what about our living spaces?. If you're trying to get more organized this year and don't know where to start, consider losing weight in your wardrobe. Experts at Closets By Design use a method they call "The Closet Diet" to organize these spaces.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home

This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
ALLEGAN, MI
WOOD

Passing the puck so everyone can take a shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Devos Family Foundation supports the work of the West Michigan Special Hockey program and how they teach children and adults with disabilities the love for hockey. Some of the disabilities of those on the team include autism, down syndrome, and cerebral palsy. This program extends the opportunity to members of the community who would have never thought that hockey was something that they could be involved in. Minus a small registration fee, this program is free to its participants providing the equipment, coaching and the ice time at Patterson Ice Center.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon shop

Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon …. Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Plan a winter getaway at Shanty Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love to ski, snowboard, and take part in winter fun, the conditions are looking good! Now it’s time to start planning your winter getaway! Thankfully you don’t have to go far to experience that! The hills and trails in Northern Michigan are covered with snow and Shanty Creek Resort is a well-known and loved place among outdoor enthusiasts. You can play in the cool, refreshing air and cozy up to warm fireplaces, all while making some amazing memories!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park

A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy