GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate day care worker was arrested and charged after police said she did nothing to stop an assault of 4-year-old students by two other 4-year-olds. Shate Lashundra Middleton, 46, of McCormick, is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to a report from the Greenwood Police Department.

